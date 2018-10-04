David Copperfield sues company over ‘flying object’ illusion

David Copperfield, under his company David Copperfield’s Disappearing Inc. sued a German company for creating a replica of his “highly sophisticated flying object” used in his “Live the Impossible” performance at MGM Grand Hotel.

A magician never reveals his secrets.

In David Copperfield’s case, that even applies to a fellow Las Vegas illusionist.

This week, Copperfield, under his company David Copperfield’s Disappearing Inc., sued a German company for creating a replica of his “highly sophisticated flying object” used in his “Live the Impossible” performance at MGM Grand.

According to the complaint, Airstage by Effekt-Technik GMGH broke a promise entered in 2014 to not build another similar technology when it signed an agreement with an unnamed Las Vegas magician. Copperfield learned of the agreement last month, according to court documents.

“The success and achievements of David Copperfield as a professional magician and world-famous performer is in part directly attributable to the invention, creation, and presentation of unique artistic stage presentations involving cutting-edge and exclusive technologies,” the lawsuit states. “Copperfield’s success and achievements have also, in part, depended upon the protection of an accumulated reservoir of creations, inventions, and technological nuances through various legal means, such as confidentiality agreements, nondisclosure agreements, patents, copyrights, and trademarks, as well as exclusivity agreements.”

Jakub Medrala, a Las Vegas attorney for Copperfield, declined through a secretary to comment on the lawsuit.

On Thursday, District Judge Mark Denton issued a temporary restraining order, prohibiting the company from delivering “Flying Object 2 to the Las Vegas magician … as well as any other magicians/illusionists, and from assisting, advising, counseling, repairing, modifying, or otherwise providing any advice, services or assistance whatsoever to any magicians and/or illusionists.”

A Las Vegas Review-Journal email sent Thursday afternoon to the company did not receive a response. Court records did not list an attorney for the company and indicate that one was not present at Thursday’s hearing.

Earlier this year, during a civil trial over a tourist’s fall during another one of Copperfield’s performances, the magician was forced to expose the secrets of a now-retired illusion known as “Lucky 13.” A jury found that neither Copperfield nor MGM was liable for the fall.

