60°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Courts

Death penalty on table for man accused of killing 3 in 12-vehicle Las Vegas crash

Jose Gutierrez, left, appears during a hearing to try and overrule his no-bail hold at the Regi ...
Jose Gutierrez, left, appears during a hearing to try and overrule his no-bail hold at the Regional Justice Center Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025, in Las Vegas. Gutierrez was arrested in November following a 12-vehicle crash that killed three, including his pregnant girlfriend. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Judge orders life sentences for duo who hit and killed retired police chief on bike
(Getty Images)
Judging the Judges 2025: By the numbers
Philippe Dinh, a Las Vegas police officer facing kidnapping and domestic violence charges, sits ...
Judge sets $150K bail for Metro officer accused of domestic violence
An image from the video released of the explosion at Piero's Italian Cuisine on Thursday, Novem ...
Prosecutors: Teen confessed to role in Piero’s restaurant bombing
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 17, 2025 - 9:36 am
 

Prosecutors will be considering the death penalty for a man accused of murder for the deaths of three people in a 12-vehicle crash, his attorney said during a hearing Wednesday.

Defense attorney Thomas Moskal said that death penalty reviews happen in nearly every first-degree murder case.

Moskal said in court that his client, Jose Gutierrez, 19, would enter a not guilty plea and was prepared to waive his speedy trial rights.

Because of the death penalty review set for Tuesday, Gutierrez’s arraignment was moved to Jan. 6 after previously being scheduled for Wednesday.

Gutierrez’s pregnant girlfriend, Adilene Duran Rincon, 20, and a driver from another vehicle, Edward Garcia, 38, died at the scene on West Cheyenne Avenue near North Jones Boulevard.

Vanessa Lainez Vasquez, 25, had been in a medically induced coma after the Nov. 18 crash and succumbed to her injuries Dec. 4, authorities have said.

Moskal has suggested the crash could have been triggered by his client suffering a seizure while driving.

But prosecutors have said they believe his actions were intentional.

Authorities allege Gutierrez plowed into a group of vehicles stopped at a red light, accelerating as he approached and eventually reaching a speed of 110 mph before colliding with the other vehicles.

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Getty Images)
Judging the Judges 2025: By the numbers
By / RJ

The Las Vegas Review-Journal has sponsored the Judicial Performance Evaluation 14 times since 1992. This year’s survey was conducted by UNLV’s Center for Research, Evaluation and Assessment. Here are some key numbers to know.

MORE STORIES