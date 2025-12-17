Death penalty on table for man accused of killing 3 in 12-vehicle Las Vegas crash

Authorities allege Jose Gutierrez plowed into a group of vehicles stopped at a red light, eventually reaching a speed of 110 mph.

Jose Gutierrez, left, appears during a hearing to try and overrule his no-bail hold at the Regional Justice Center Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025, in Las Vegas. Gutierrez was arrested in November following a 12-vehicle crash that killed three, including his pregnant girlfriend. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Prosecutors will be considering the death penalty for a man accused of murder for the deaths of three people in a 12-vehicle crash, his attorney said during a hearing Wednesday.

Defense attorney Thomas Moskal said that death penalty reviews happen in nearly every first-degree murder case.

Moskal said in court that his client, Jose Gutierrez, 19, would enter a not guilty plea and was prepared to waive his speedy trial rights.

Because of the death penalty review set for Tuesday, Gutierrez’s arraignment was moved to Jan. 6 after previously being scheduled for Wednesday.

Gutierrez’s pregnant girlfriend, Adilene Duran Rincon, 20, and a driver from another vehicle, Edward Garcia, 38, died at the scene on West Cheyenne Avenue near North Jones Boulevard.

Vanessa Lainez Vasquez, 25, had been in a medically induced coma after the Nov. 18 crash and succumbed to her injuries Dec. 4, authorities have said.

Moskal has suggested the crash could have been triggered by his client suffering a seizure while driving.

But prosecutors have said they believe his actions were intentional.

Authorities allege Gutierrez plowed into a group of vehicles stopped at a red light, accelerating as he approached and eventually reaching a speed of 110 mph before colliding with the other vehicles.

