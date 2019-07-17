Death penalty to be sought in deadly North Las Vegas shooting

Jarquan Tiffith, 20, is accused of killing an 11-year-old girl in a gang-related shooting that targeted the wrong house in North Las Vegas in November. A Las Vegas judge set a July 2020 trial date in the case.

A Las Vegas judge set a July 2020 trial date for a man accused of killing an 11-year-old girl in a gang-related shooting that targeted the wrong house.

Prosecutors say they will seek the death penalty.

Jarquan Tiffith, 20, is alleged to be one of three men who opened fire on a North Las Vegas home in November. Angelina Erives, 11, was struck by gunfire as she sat at the home’s kitchen table, helping her 14-year-old sister with a science project.

The Clark County district attorney’s office filed a notice of intent to seek the death penalty June 14. Tiffith faces one count each of murder and conspiracy to commit murder, as well as multiple counts of attempted murder and 43 counts of firing a gun at or into an occupied structure.

In the notice, the district attorney’s office stated several aggravating circumstances contributed to the decision, including the high number of shots that were fired in a heavily-populated area.

“The area is clearly a residential neighborhood with multiple occupied homes,” the notice states.

Three other suspects, 18-year-old Erin Deshawn Lynn Hines, 19-year-old Isaac George and 16-year-old Damion Dill, face the same charges. Hines told police he chose to drive the car because he didn’t want to shoot anyone, his arrest report states.

A fifth suspect, 19-year-old Guy Lee Banks III, died from a gunshot wound to the head after a neighbor fired at their vehicle as they fled the scene.

Tiffith’s next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 16. His trial is set to begin July 28, 2020.

