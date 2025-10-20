Decades in prison ordered for woman who killed 2 kids in hit-and-run crash
At the time of the deadly collision, Nikki Serrat was driving a stolen vehicle and had fled from police.
A judge ordered a 24- to 60-year prison sentence Monday for a woman who killed two children in a crash while driving a stolen vehicle.
Nikki Serrat, 33, pleaded guilty in September to three counts of duty to stop at scene of crash involving death or personal injury.
“You forever have to live with the fact that your choices killed two children,” District Judge Danielle Pieper told her.
Serrat fled from police trying to stop the stolen car before the deadly hit-and-run collision near East Flamingo Road and Pecos-McLeod Interconnect in November 2024..
Taliyah Lewis, 6, and Dante Lewis, 11, were transported to nearby hospitals, but did not survive.
