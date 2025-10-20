Decades in prison ordered for woman who killed 2 kids in hit-and-run crash

At the time of the deadly collision, Nikki Serrat was driving a stolen vehicle and had fled from police.

Prosecutors want juveniles arrested in fatal shooting at Las Vegas park tried as adults

Cynthia Alvarado, center, returns back to her seat after delivering her victim impact statement as Christopher Lewis, parents of crash victims Taliyah Lewis, 6, and Dante Lewis, 11, prepares to deliver his statement during the sentencing of Nikki Serrat, who pleaded guilty in September to three counts of duty to stop at scene of a crash involving death or personal injury, at the Regional Justice Center on Monday, Oct. 20, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Photographs of crash victims Taliyah Lewis, 6, and Dante Lewis, 11, are displayed as Cynthia Alvarado and Christopher Lewis, far right, parents of Lewis, attend the sentencing of Nikki Serrat, who pleaded guilty in September to three counts of duty to stop at scene of a crash involving death or personal injury, at the Regional Justice Center on Monday, Oct. 20, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Nikki Serrat, who pleaded guilty in September to three counts of duty to stop at scene of a crash involving death or personal injury, appears in court during her sentencing at the Regional Justice Center on Monday, Oct. 20, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Nikki Serrat, who pleaded guilty in September to three counts of duty to stop at scene of a crash involving death or personal injury, gestures as she apologizes to victims family during her sentencing at the Regional Justice Center on Monday, Oct. 20, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A judge ordered a 24- to 60-year prison sentence Monday for a woman who killed two children in a crash while driving a stolen vehicle.

Nikki Serrat, 33, pleaded guilty in September to three counts of duty to stop at scene of crash involving death or personal injury.

“You forever have to live with the fact that your choices killed two children,” District Judge Danielle Pieper told her.

Serrat fled from police trying to stop the stolen car before the deadly hit-and-run collision near East Flamingo Road and Pecos-McLeod Interconnect in November 2024..

Taliyah Lewis, 6, and Dante Lewis, 11, were transported to nearby hospitals, but did not survive.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.