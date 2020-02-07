Defendant apologizes for fatally shooting liquor store clerk

Jurors tasked with deciding the penalty for a man who shot and killed a Las Vegas liquor store clerk heard from the defendant Friday morning.

Ray Charles Brown, 26, was convicted earlier this week of nine counts, including first-degree murder, robbery, kidnapping, burglary, assault and conspiracy charges in connection with the April 2016 slaying of Matthew Christensen inside the back room of a Lee’s Discount Liquor.

“I would like to apologize to the Christensens,” Brown said, reading from a paper, his hands shaking and his voice cracking. “I’m sorry. Hopefully one day y’all can find forgiveness in your heart. Today I am asking for y’all mercy and to give me another chance.”

Jurors who convicted Brown heard testimony Thursday to decide whether the man who fatally shot Christensen, 24, should receive the death penalty. The panel has three other options for a sentence on the murder: life in prison without the possibility of parole, 20 years to life in prison, or 20 to 50 years behind bars.

Lawyers are expected to deliver closing arguments Friday in the penalty phase of Brown’s trial.

In an effort to spare his life, defense attorneys painted a picture of a young Brown who was bullied in school and grew up without his father, while his mother was sent to prison on a drug charge when he was about 5. Family members said Brown is now a father to two young children.

At trial last week prosecutors played the surveillance video of the April 2016 robbery and killing and heard a 911 call from Christensen’s then-pregnant coworker.

The video showed Brown fire multiple shots that struck Christensen, a part-time employee, who had directed his killer away from his coworkers and to the back of the southwest valley store.

Another armed robber, Lee Dominic Sykes, 24, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder with a deadly weapon, and was sentenced to between 25 and 65 years in prison.

His older brother, Lee Murray Sykes, 26, who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and robbery charges, was sentenced to 15 to 40 years behind bars.

