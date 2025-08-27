Defendant who claims he saw man in cell after shooting says he acted in self-defense

Nathan Williams acknowledged shooting Bryant Johnson twice, but said the alleged victim was trying to rob and kill him.

Nathan Williams delivers a narrative testimony to the jury in Las Vegas on Aug. 26, 2025. Williams is on trial for murder but claims he saw the victim alive in a holding cell afterwards. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto

Nathan Williams argues about his defense with his attorney Michael Sanft in Las Vegas on Aug. 26, 2025. Williams is on trial for murder but claims he saw the victim alive in a holding cell afterwards. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto

Nathan Williams and his defense attorney Michael Sanft look for an autopsy image Williams claims was not included in evidence during his trial in Las Vegas on Aug. 26, 2025. While Williams claims the photo is in his jail cell it is debated if the photo exists or not. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto

A man who claims to have seen the man he is accused of killing in a holding cell after the shooting repeated that assertion in trial testimony Tuesday and also claimed he acted in self-defense.

Nathan Williams, 50, is currently on trial in connection with the April 5, 2022, shooting that police have said resulted in the death of Bryant Johnson, 46.

During his hourslong testimony, Williams complained about his prior lawyers, gave his version of the shooting, speculated about what he views as a conspiracy against him and alleged a “fake witness” testified at his preliminary hearing.

“I didn’t murder anybody and they’re still charging me with the murder,” he said. “And they have actual evidence that they know I didn’t murder anybody and they are still accusing me of murder.”

He acknowledged shooting Johnson twice, but said the alleged victim was trying to rob and kill him.

Williams spoke to the jury on direct examination in the form of narrative testimony, meaning he mostly testified without his lawyer asking him questions. Narrative testimony is sometimes used when an attorney believes their client is going to lie and doesn’t want to participate in presenting false information to the court.

He described the victim as a hothead.

“When Detroit is in a bad mood or something, you kind of want to try to avoid confrontation with him,” said Williams, referring to Johnson by a nickname.

“I know he has a propensity for violence,” the defendant added.

Williams said he accused Johnson of stealing his phone and car keys and Johnson denied committing the theft.

Johnson, he said, “starts to attack me. He pulls out a gun and jams it into my ribs and I grab his wrist and I take the gun from him.”

The other man began punching him and Williams fired a shot, he said. As Williams tried to leave, he said, Johnson attacked him again and he shot a second time.

Williams said Johnson laid on the floor but was still breathing. Williams said he instructed someone to call an ambulance, but also asked if anyone had seen his SIM card or car key. He then left the apartment “dazed,” he said.

After the shooting, Williams was arrested during a traffic stop with a gun in his car that turned out to be the weapon used in the killing, prosecutors have said.

Williams testified that one day, he was taken to a holding cell in the Regional Justice Center and saw a man he eventually realized was Johnson.

“God don’t make mistakes,” said the defendant.

In his telling, Johnson tried to speak with him, but Williams was upset and didn’t want to talk to Johnson.

“I don’t even have time to be happy that he’s alive, you know what I mean?” Williams testified. “Because my head is spinning: ‘Like, OK, who do they have me in here for killing?’”

There was a camera in the holding cell and for years, Williams has sought the video footage, he said.

“How many times do I need to say it?” he asked while under cross-examination. “Just get the video footage and we don’t got to go through this.”

Williams has claimed prosecutors withheld or destroyed evidence. Deputy District Attorney James Puccinelli has previously denied that prosecutors destroyed evidence.

“I’ve got a lot of people in on this conspiracy apparently, right?” Puccinelli asked Williams Tuesday.

Williams said he thought the coroner’s office might be part of the conspiracy. He believes the Metropolitan Police Department was also involved, he said.

One juror smiled in apparent amusement as Williams testified.

“Keep an open mind,” Williams told jurors. “But decide this case as if Detroit was shot on April 5th of 2022 (and) he was trying to kill you and rob you.”

