Defendants in federal sting sentenced to prison

The key defendant convicted in a federal sting in which the conspirators planned a violent robbery of a non-existent cocaine stash house was sentenced Friday to more than 17 years in prison.

Christopher Sangalang, 36, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge James C. Mahan to 17½ years in prison and five years of supervised release. Sangalang and co-defendants Deandre Patton, 33, and Alfredo Flores, 24, were convicted by a jury in April of conspiracy to interfere with commerce by robbery, conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute cocaine, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Sangalang’s sentence was increased because he was found to be an organizer or leader of the crime. Patton was sentenced last month to 15 years in prison and five years of supervised release. Flores is to be sentenced Feb. 16.

In February 2007, agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms began investigating gang members suspected of gun trafficking and home invasion robberies in the Las Vegas area. Undercover agents opened Hustler’s Tattoo Shop at 2640 South Highland Ave., with an agent posing as the shop owner and the head of an illegal weapons and narcotics operation.

Beginning in November 2007, the undercover agents began purchasing guns and drugs from defendants Sangalang, Patton and Flores. Beginning in the spring of 2008, the undercover agents told the defendants that they wanted someone to rob a heavily guarded “drug house” where large quantities of cocaine and money were stored.

Flores and Sangalang agreed to do it, and between April and May 2008 the undercover agents and the defendants made plans that included killing drug house guards. On May 15, 2008, the defendants, armed and wearing black clothing and ski masks, met at the tattoo shops. The group then drove to a warehouse where they were supposed to get rental van for use in the robbery.

Instead, an ATF Swat team arrested them and recovered firearms, ammunition, knives, fake police badges, ski masks, a tactical vest, a police scanner, gloves and flex handcuffs.

In April, Sangalang and Patton were also convicted, separately, of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, distribution of methamphetamine, and unlawful possession of firearms with obliterated serial numbers. Sangalang was sentenced to 11 years in prison and Patton to eight years.

Three other men, Roderick “Rod” Jones, Robert Williams, and Derek Jones, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to interfere with commerce by robbery, and were each sentenced to five years in prison.

Attorneys for the defendants asked Mahan to dismiss the charges, alleging in part that the agents entrapped their clients and participated in illegal drug consumption at the tattoo parlor. The judge rejected that argument, ruling in part that the defendants were predisposed to commit violent crimes.

