Defense attorney calls road rage killing of 11-year-old ‘accidental situation’
Tyler Johns’ lawyer challenged witness statements that he was the aggressor in road rage killing of boy.
A defense attorney for the man accused in the deadly road rage shooting of an 11-year-old boy told a Henderson judge Tuesday that it was “time to clarify the facts of the case.”
“We hear from different witnesses, different vantage points,” Tyler Johns’ attorney, Ryan Helmick, told Justice of the Peace Barbara Schifalacqua.
Helmick challenged witness statements given by the victim’s stepfather, Valente Ayala, who told authorities Johns was the aggressor.
Authorities have said that Johns and Ayala were “jockeying” for positions on the westbound 215 Beltway near Gibson Road after merging from a flyover interchange Friday morning. The two men rolled down their windows and argued before the shooting happened.
Brandon Dominguez-Chavarria, 11, was in the backseat when Johns fired into an SUV driven by Ayala on Friday. The boy was hit in the head and died later at the hospital, according to police.
“The gun was raised in an effort to deter the other driver,” Helmick added. “The other driver was leaning out the window, cussing at [Johns] in Spanish, cussing at him in English, threatening him … I don’t think someone would say to themselves, maybe there’s somebody — kid or adult — in the car, when the somebody is driving like this.”
Ayala and Dominguez-Chavarria were heading to the boy’s school, authorities have said.
Helmick, who called the shooting an “accidental situation,” requested that the judge set Johns’ bail at $50,000 with electronic monitoring, prohibit him from possessing weapons, and impose additional conditions.
During the hearing, Johns, who was emotionless, wore a red jumpsuit and black eyeglasses, with three officers standing nearby.
Schifalacqua denied Helmick’s request, ordering Johns to remain held without bail.
She made her ruling after hearing testimony from Henderson Police Department Detective Kari Skinner, who led the homicide investigation, and statements from Dominguez-Chavarria’s mother, Rubi Chavarria.
“Road raging does not give you the right to shoot anybody. That’s not what your firearm is for,” Chavarria said. “Nobody should go through what I’m going through … [Johns] needs to be here and pay for what he did. He does not deserve bail.”
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
