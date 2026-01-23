Defense attorney casts Chasing Horse as ‘pastor-like’ leader as mother testifies about daughter’s pregnancy

The mother of a woman that Chasing Horse is accused of abusing said that the cult leader would disparage members who left, warning misfortune would befall their relatives as punishment for disobedience.

Nathan Chasing Horse appears in court during his sexual assault trial, at the Regional Justice Center on Friday, Jan 23, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Metro Sgt. Michael Amburgey speaks during Deputy District Attorney Bianca Pucci's, right, cross-examination in Nathan Chasing Horse's sexual assault trial, at the Regional Justice Center on Friday, Jan 23, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Nathan Chasing Horse, left, gestures as he speaks to Patrick Hardy, a private investigator, not photographed, during his sexual assault trial, at the Regional Justice Center on Friday, Jan 23, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Nathan Chasing Horse, left, listens to his attorney Craig Mueller during his sexual assault trial, at the Regional Justice Center on Friday, Jan 23, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Nathan Chasing Horse, left, speaks with Patrick Hardy, a private investigator, during his sexual assault trial, at the Regional Justice Center on Friday, Jan 23, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

An attorney for Nathan Chasing Horse on Friday cross-examined the mother of one of the women he was accused of abusing, drawing comparisons between Chasing Horse’s role in his ceremonial group and that of a pastor in a Baptist church.

“So when he’s using people as examples of not behaving or not doing the right things, it’s to make his bigger point with the congregation or assembled circle,” defense attorney Craig Mueller said. “Nate, as the leader of the circle, would give inspiring speeches — he would talk or give words of advice, correct?”

“Yes,” the mother replied.

Chasing Horse, 49, who played “Smiles a Lot” in the 1990 film “Dances with Wolves, is in the midst of a sexual assault trial.

Authorities say Chasing Horse, a member of the Rosebud Sioux Indian Lakota Tribe, presented himself as a “medicine man” and committed crimes in the U.S. and Canada while running a cult called The Circle.

Earlier in her testimony, the mother had described how Chasing Horse would often disparage members who left The Circle, warning that misfortune would later befall their relatives as punishment for disobedience. At its peak, The Circle had up to 360 followers.

The woman said that she had first met Chasing Horse in 1991, when, as Mueller noted, he was “fresh off the lot” from Dances with Wolves and beginning to attract followers.

The woman said her relationship with Chasing Horse was an on-and-off romance, but even when they were not dating, they still communicated regularly and had mutual respect. She said she would participate in the spiritual ceremonies he led, and that its members believed Chasing Horse possessed a unique supernatural connection to the spirits.

“It always felt like somebody’s watching over you and reporting back,” the mother said. “I felt under pressure to always be at my best.”

The mother said she left The Circle in 2014, after her then 19-year-old daughter returned from a visit to Chasing Horse and his wives’ North Las Vegas home and had to be hospitalized for an ectopic pregnancy.

The daughter told her mother that Chasing Horse was the father. They did not initially tell the police because they were scared, the mother testified.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal is choosing not to name either woman because the daughter has not granted the news organization permission to publish her identity.

Prosecutors did not ask the mother additional questions about her daughter’s relationship with Chasing Horse. However, Mueller asked her about a police report in which, he said, the mother had reported what happened.

The defense attorney said that the mother told police her daughter wanted “to be with” Chasing Horse. The mother denied that her daughter said that and that, instead, police had misunderstood them.

