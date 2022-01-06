Defense in Henry Ruggs’ DUI case awaits body cam video of crash scene

Lawyers for the former Raiders wide receiver updated a judge on Thursday morning on the status of the case.

Lawyers for former Raiders’ player Henry Ruggs made a brief court appearance in his DUI case on Thursday morning.

David Chesnoff, one of Rugg’s lawyers, said the defense is awaiting body-camera footage from the scene of the fatal crash on Nov. 2.

“We’re waiting on body-cam footage from the state. They’re in the process of providing it for us,” Chesnoff told Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Ann Zimmerman.

Chesnoff and co-counsel Richard Schonfeld appeared for a status hearing in the 22-year-old’s fatal DUI case. At the last hearing for Ruggs’ lawyers in early December, a judge said he would allow prosecutors to access records of Ruggs’ blood-alcohol tests.

Ruggs has been charged with felony counts of DUI resulting in death, DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm and two counts of reckless driving resulting in death or substantial bodily harm in connection with the crash that killed 23-year-old Tina Tintor and injured Ruggs’ girlfriend, Rudy Washington.

He also was charged with a misdemeanor count of possession of a firearm while under the influence, court records show. Authorities have said a loaded weapon was found in his Chevrolet Corvette Stingray after the crash.

Ruggs was reportedly driving 156 mph just seconds before the fiery pre-dawn crash. Prosecutors have said his blood alcohol level after the crash was 0.16 percent, twice the legal limit for drivers in Nevada.

Lawyers are next expected in court on Jan. 13, and a preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for March 10, court records show.

