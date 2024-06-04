‘Deplorable conditions’: Las Vegas couple face more charges in animal cruelty case

A couple has been officially charged with several counts felony animal cruelty after police found dozens of dead animals in the couple’s home and at a hotel room.

Longtime Las Vegas justice of the peace to retire from bench

Photos provided by Clark County Animal Protection Services show the inside of Carolyn Luke's home where law enforcement found 42 animals. (Clark County Animal Protection Services)

Photos provided by Clark County Animal Protection Services show the inside of Carolyn Luke's home where law enforcement found 42 animals. (Clark County Animal Protection Services)

Photos provided by Clark County Animal Protection Services show the inside of Carolyn Luke's home where law enforcement found 42 animals. (Clark County Animal Protection Services)

These photos provided by Clark County Animal Protection Services show Timothy Miller holding two of the couple's dogs and the conditions animals were left in inside Carolyn Luke's home in Las Vegas. (Clark County Animal Protection Services)

A couple sentenced for animal cruelty in Boulder City earlier this year now face additional felony animal cruelty charges in Las Vegas.

Carolyn Luke, 72, and Timothy Miller, 79, were each charged with 16 counts of animal cruelty Tuesday in connection with the March 29 discovery of 16 dead dogs in the couple’s hotel room and in their home, according to Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson.

“These helpless dogs lived and died in deplorable conditions,” Wolfson said in a statement. “They were consistently deprived of their most basic needs — food, water, and medical attention — for a prolonged period, which led to organ failure.”

The Clark County district attorney’s office said each felony count of animal cruelty carries a maximum of four years in prison and a $5,000 fine.

“Animal cruelty of any time is unacceptable, but this case is particularly disturbing because of the sheer number of animals involved,” Wolfson said.

Couple found with over 100 animals in Boulder City, Las Vegas

Luke and Miller were first arrested in Boulder City after police found 51 guinea pigs, with 11 dead, in their vehicle during a traffic stop.

The two were sentenced on April 23 in Boulder City Municipal Court for misdemeanor animal cruelty charges and received a suspended sentence of 30 months in jail, among other conditions, according to the court.

On March 26, days before the couple’s April 2 arrest in Boulder City, Clark County Animal Protection Services also discovered dozens of dead animals in their Las Vegas home.

The Metropolitan Police Department and animal protection services discovered 42 dead animals at the residence, including 30 guinea pigs, four hamsters, four tortoises and four dogs, according to a report from the county agency. Three dogs, two rabbits, six birds, nine hamsters and six tortoises were also found alive, with some taken to the Animal Emergency Center for medical care.

Luke told Boulder City police during the traffic stop that about 30 dogs, including 10 dead, were also in a Las Vegas hotel room where the couple was staying to avoid a “mean” neighbor, an arrest report states.

The couple is expected back in Las Vegas Justice Court on Aug. 22, and have been ordered to not possess any animals, court records show.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com.