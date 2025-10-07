‘Destroyed my entire life’: Mother, community mourn student killed by suspected drunken driver

Christofer Suarez, 12, was walking to school on Friday morning when he was struck by an SUV and thrown into a fence. He died of his injuries three days later.

Alexa Uribe, a classmate of a 12-year-old boy who was killed in a hit-and-run crash, speaks as she joins parents and students from Smith Middle School, who gathered to demand action in the wake of the fatal crash, on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Moments after a court hearing for the driver accused of fatally striking her 12-year-old son, the boy’s mother burst into the courtroom Tuesday, shouting that the defendant was a killer.

“This was homicide, not an accident,” Martina Suarez said after the proceeding. “I want people to understand that this person destroyed my entire life.”

Her son, Christofer Suarez, had been walking to school near East Owens Avenue and North 21st Street on Friday morning when police said he stepped off the sidewalk to cross the street before he was struck by an SUV and thrown into a fence. He spent three days in the hospital and died on Monday.

Suarez was a student at Smith Middle School, located just up the street from where the crash occurred.

Police identified the driver as 27-year-old Oh’Ryan Brooks, who allegedly fled the scene. Officers traced the vehicle to a nearby apartment complex and arrested Brooks, who police said showed signs of impairment. He was booked on suspicion of driving under the influence and hit-and-run.

Martina Suarez said her son was responsible and full of cheesy jokes. The 7th grader, who was constantly talking about his GPA, also played the guitarrón in his school’s mariachi band and had ambitions to attend an arts magnet school to deepen his passion.

On Monday morning, Smith Middle School students and parents gathered to demand that the city of North Las Vegas improve safety measures at the intersection where the boy was struck. They carried signs that said “Drive sober, save lives” and “Honk if you stop for kids.”

Meanwhile, volunteer crossing guards with Walk Safely LV, an advocacy group formed after a suspected impaired driver killed Arbor View Senior and pedestrian McKenzie Scott, escorted children across the street.

Krista Holloway, one of four volunteers stationed across the valley, said she had been assisting near Smith Middle School since Friday, following the crash. Holloway, who previously advocated for road improvements near Arbor View after Scott’s death, stated that the two-way stop at East Owens and North 21st Street cannot safely accommodate the heavy traffic that occurs during school drop-off and pick-up times.

“It’s very nerve-racking for students and parents,” Holloway said.

