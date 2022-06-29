District Court announces new chief judge

District Judge Jerry Wiese will take over as chief judge of District Court starting in July.

Judge Jerry Wiese presides during a hearing at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

Judge Jerry Wiese will take over as District Court chief judge starting next month, the court announced Wednesday.

Wiese was selected by a majority vote of District Court judges to oversee the administrative functions of the court, starting Friday, according to a press release. Current Chief Judge Linda Bell, who has served in the role for two terms, ran unopposed for the Nevada Supreme Court in June’s primary election.

“My plan is to get people involved in a dialogue, so we can resolve issues and problems with solutions that make sense to everyone,” Wiese was quoted as saying in the press release. “I am committed to transparency. Judges, staff members, and everyone who works in the judiciary have difficult jobs. One of my goals is to help the public understand what it is that we do, and the importance of the decisions that we make.”

Wiese, who grew up in Las Vegas, took the bench in 2011 after he was elected to Department 30. He graduated from University of the Pacific’s McGeorge School of Law in 1994, and practiced law as a trial attorney in Nevada and Arizona through 2010.

As a judge, Wiese has presided over civil and criminal cases and coordinates the judicial settlement conference program, the press release said.

