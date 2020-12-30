Driver charged in bicyclists’ deaths deemed ‘imminent hazard’ by feds

A box truck driver authorities said was high on methamphetamine when he plowed into a group of bicyclists, killing five, is due in court Wednesday.

This screenshot from a Nevada Highway Patrol body camera video shows Jordan Alexander Barson, the driver of a box truck that plowed into a group of nearly 20 bicyclists Dec. 10. (Nevada Highway Patrol)

A box truck driver authorities said was high on methamphetamine when he plowed into a group of bicyclists, killing five, has been deemed “an imminent hazard to public safety” by a federal agency.

Jordan Barson, 45, is due in court Wednesday. Authorities said he had nine times the amount of methamphetamine in his system need to be legally considered impaired at the time of the crash on U.S. Highway 95, near Searchlight, authorities have said.

He faces five counts of DUI resulting in death, six counts of reckless driving resulting in death or substantial bodily harm, and one count of DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm, court records show.

Las Vegas bicyclists Erin Michelle Ray, 39; Gerrard Suarez Nieva, 41; Michael Todd Murray, 57; Aksoy Ahmet, 48; and Tom Trauger, 57. Four others were injured in the crash, most seriously Jerome Ducrocq, who was hospitalized in critical condition last week.

The bicyclists were with a group of about 20 who set out from Henderson that morning to complete the roughly 130-mile Nipton Loop. All of the bicyclists who were killed or injured were seeking cover from the wind and riding behind the group’s safety escort vehicle when the box truck Barson was driving crashed into them, according to a Nevada Highway Patrol report.

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration said this week that Barson has been deemed “an imminent hazard to public safety” by the agency. A statement from the FMCSA said the agency has ordered him not to operate any commercial motor vehicle in interstate commerce, and that Barson was served a federal order on Dec. 23. Barson holds a commercial driver’s license and was employed by RoadRunner Transport AZ Inc., of Lake Havasu City, Arizona.

The FMCSA said it appears Barson and the transport company were not following federal regulations for transportation using commercial motor vehicles at the time of the crash.

“A subsequent investigation of RoadRunner Transport AZ Inc., found that neither the carrier nor Barson maintained drivers’ records-of-duty status as required by federal regulations,” the agency said in a statement. “FMCSA’s imminent hazard out-of-service order states that Barson’s ‘blatant violations of the federal safety regulations and ongoing and repeated disregard for the safety of the motoring public … substantially increases the likelihood of serious injury or death to you and (the) motoring public.’”

The agency said Barson and RoadRunner Transport “may be subject to a civil penalty enforcement proceedings brought by FMCSA for violations of the Agency’s safety regulations.”

An initial court appearance for Barson was postponed last week because he was quarantined at the Clark County Detention Center.

