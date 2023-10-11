Driver facing DUI charge in crash that killed 5-year-old boy

Guillermo Chochi Senobua is now facing a DUI charge in North Las Vegas Justice Court in connection with a crash Friday morning that left a 5-year-old boy dead.

Guillermo Cchochi Senobua (North Las Vegas Police Department)

A man arrested in connection with a fatal crash that left a 5-year-old boy dead last week is now facing a DUI charge.

Guillermo Chochi Senobua, 41, was arrested on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter and booked into the North Las Vegas Correctional Center, according to the North Las Vegas Police Department.

He initially faced charges in North Las Vegas Municipal Court, but his case has since been moved to North Las Vegas Justice Court on a charge of DUI resulting in death, court records show.

“A blood draw was completed after the collision and the results of that test later determined he was above the legal limit for alcohol,” police spokesperson Brian Thomas said.

Investigators initially did not suspect that Senobua was impaired, police have said.

Police said the boy, Kamari Jordan Wolfe, was struck at about 7:50 a.m. on Friday between Craig and Lone Mountain roads, near the Somerset Academy K-12 prep school. Kamari had ran across a driveway while on private property in a line of stopped vehicles with children waiting to be dropped off at school.

The work van was moving around the line of vehicles when it struck Kamari, police said.

Police said that Senobua had voluntarily agreed to provide a blood sample at the scene of the crash. Investigators then determined he had a warrant for his arrest on a DUI charge in Texas.

He is scheduled to appear in North Las Vegas Justice Court on Thursday morning, court records show. He remained in the North Las Vegas Detention Center on Wednesday, according to jail records.

