Driver guilty in Las Vegas DUI crash that killed pregnant woman

Christopher Walker during the first day of his DUI trial in which he is accused of killing a pregnant mother. Photo taken at Las Vegas Justice Court on Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Christopher Walker scans the courtroom during the first day of his DUI trial in Las Vegas Justice Court Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025, in Las Vegas. Walker is charged in a fatal DUI crash that killed Suzanne Chapel, who was pregnant, and seriously injured Isiah Armstrong. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Jurors returned a guilty verdict Thursday against a man accused in a DUI crash that killed a pregnant woman and severely injured her boyfriend.

Christopher Walker, who was 32 when the crash occurred in January 2024, was found guilty of counts of DUI resulting in death, DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm, reckless driving resulting in death and reckless driving resulting in substantial bodily harm.

The collision on Interstate 15 took the life of Suzanne Chapel. She was about two months pregnant with her and her boyfriend Isaiah Armstrong’s child, Armstrong said this week.

Her family and Armstrong cried as a clerk read the verdict.

“I’m relieved,” said Laura Chapel, the victim’s mother, after the trial.

She added: “I feel like receiving this justice today was an important step in healing.”

Walker’s previous trial in May ended in mistrial, but the jury reached its verdict in his trial this week in only two hours.

Prosecutors argued Armstrong had a blood alcohol level more than twice the legal limit and was speeding when he hit the back of the car containing Armstrong and Chapel. Armstrong’s car had run out of gas and he had pulled over to the left shoulder.

Defense attorney Craig Mueller told jurors the crash was Armstrong’s fault.

Armstrong testified during the trial that he spent nine to 12 days in a coma after the crash. He also suffered injuries including a traumatic brain injury, hairline neck fractures and broken ribs, he said.

