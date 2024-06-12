Driver who killed 2 NHP troopers gets maximum: ‘I hate the stupid, ignorant decision that I made’

The families of Sgt. Michael Abbate and Trooper Alberto Felix shared their anguish in court while asking the judge to give Jemarcus Williams to the maximum sentence.

Alyssa Felix speaks about her late father Nevada Highway Patrol trooper Alberto Felix during victim testimony in Jemarcus Williams’ sentencing at the Regional Justice Center on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. Williams pled guilty in a DUI crash that killed Felix and another NHP trooper. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Image

Family members and others react during testimony during Jemarcus Williams’ sentencing for a DUI crash that killed two Nevada Highway Patrol troopers Tuesday, June 11, 2024, at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Image

Vanessa Abbate and Arlene Felix speak about their husbands during the sentencing of Jemarcus Williams at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Tuesday, June 11, 2024. Williams pled guilty to DUI in a crash that killed Abbate and Felix’s husbands. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Image

Aries Felix and his mother Arlene Felix listen to victim statements during the sentencing for Jemarcus Williams Tuesday, June 11, 2024 at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas. Williams plead guilty in a DUI crash that killed Nevada Highway Patrol troopers Alberto Felix and Michael Abbate. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Image

Jemarcus Williams wipes away a tear after listening to family members of the two Nevada Highway Patrol troopers he killed in a DUI crash during his sentencing at the Regional Justice Center Tuesday, June 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Image

Supporters hold photos of Nevada Highway Patrol trooper Michael Abbate’s family during the sentencing of Jemarcus Williams at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Tuesday, June 11, 2024. Williams pled guilty to DUI in a crash that killed Abbate and another NHP trooper. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Image

Jemarcus Williams looks at Aries Felix who is holding photos of his late father Nevada Highway Patrol trooper Alberto Felix during witness testimony in Williams’ sentencing at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Tuesday, June 11, 2024. Williams pled guilty to a DUI crash that killed Felix and another NHP trooper. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Image

Vanessa Abbate, sister of Sgt. Michael Abbate, prepares to make a victim statement in the sentencing of Jemarcus Williams at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Tuesday, June 11, 2024. Williams pled guilty to a DUI crash that killed two Nevada Highway Patrol troopers, one of them Abbate. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Image

Michael Abbate, Sr., weeps as he talks about his son Nevada Highway Patrol Sgt. Michael Abbate during the sentencing of Jemarcus Williams at the Regional Justice Center Tuesday, June 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. Williams pled guilty in a DUI crash that killed Abbate and another NHP trooper. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Image

Troopers wives Arlene Felix, left, and Vanessa Abbate react to the maximum sentencing for Jemarcus Williams at the Regional Justice Center, who plead guilty in a DUI crash that killed the two Nevada State Police troopers on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Image

Jemarcus Williams turns and apologizes to the families of the two Nevada Highway Patrol troopers he killed in a DUI crash during his sentencing at the Regional Justice Center on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. Williams pled guilty and received 16 to 40 years in the crash that killed NHP troopers Alberto Felix and Michael Abbate. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Image

Arlene Felix, left, and Vanessa Abbate react as the sentence is read for Jemarcus Williams in his DUI trial at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Tuesday, June 11, 2024. Williams was sentenced to 16 to 40 years in a DUI crash that killed their husbands, Nevada Highway Patrol troopers Alberto Felix and Michael Abbate. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Image

Just before Jemarcus Williams was sentenced to prison for killing two Nevada Highway Patrol officers, the mother of one of the two dead troopers described the grief she and her family have been wrestling with ever since.

“It’s beyond what words can express,” said Judith Abbate, addressing the packed courtroom. “My heart hurts every second. I’m half dead.”

After hours of testimonies by the family of the two officers, a Las Vegas judge gave Williams the maximum sentence possible for killing Sgt. Michael Abbate and Trooper Alberto Felix while driving in the early hours of Nov. 30: between 16 and 40 years.

Williams, 46, who appeared before Judge Susan Johnson after pleading guilty in April to two counts of a DUI resulting in death, said he regrets getting behind the wheel.

“I hate the stupid, ignorant decision that I made, which ultimately ended up having devastating and traumatic effects,” Williams said at his sentencing hearing on Tuesday.

The families of Abbate and Felix filled the room alongside uniformed officers showing support for their colleagues. The pair had stopped on northbound Interstate 15 near D Street to check on another motorist who police said had fallen asleep at the wheel when they were struck.

“You and your family may believe that the punishment that I impose today is harsh and maybe even unfair, but it’s not the death sentence that you gave to Sgt. Abbate and Trooper Felix,” Johnson told Williams, whose relatives were also present at the hearing.

DUIs: A preventable crime

Yu Meng, the deputy district attorney representing the state in its case against Williams, highlighted the ways that DUIs can be prevented: taxis, rideshare apps or calling friends and family.

And Williams acknowledged this: “With all the many options of safe transportation available, I still chose to get behind the wheel,” he said.

Williams expressed an intention to advocate against the dangers of drunk driving after he is released, and he said he was sending “his heart and prayers” to those whose lives his decision to drive impacted.

After Williams addressed the courtroom, the family members of Abbate and Felix were given the opportunity to speak, each of them urging Johnson to give Williams the maximum possible sentence.

“These people were men like you,” said Arlene Felix, Alberto’s wife, to Williams as she spoke at the hearing. “They loved like you. They were not just police officers. They had family and friends and coworkers that loved them. They had dreams, plans and a lot of life still in them.”

Grieving Sgt. Michael Abbate

Judith Abbate spoke about the impact of losing her son. “It is impossible to experience joy in a true feeling,” she said of life in the months following her son’s death.

His father, Michael Abbate Sr., recalled that the crash “damaged” his son so much that the family could not have an open casket. “Instead, we were only able to kiss his coffin,” he said.

Abbate’s sister, Michele Abbate, said that her brother was the person who made her tough, strong and independent. “If there was someone I was going to try to impress or seek approval from, it was him,” she said.

When calling for the maximum sentence, Michele Abbate told Johnson, “we have an obligation to society to show people what the consequences of such a crime are.”

Abbate left behind his wife, Vanessa Abbate, and a 3-year-old son. “The hardest thing in life is finding someone you can’t live without, and then living without them,” Vanessa said.

She and her son will be spending Father’s Day on Sunday visiting Abbate’s grave.

“You think doing laundry for one less person wouldn’t be a complaint,” she said. “But to never again wash my husband’s items brings me to tears every time I’m folding laundry.”

Trooper Alberto Felix remembered

Arlene Felix said that in her home, her family still has their Christmas tree standing. This is because the last thing her 8-year-old son did with his dad was hang the tree lights.

“When he asked me not to take it down, I knew what it meant for him,” she said.

Arlene works at a local hospital, and was on her night shift when NHP showed up at her house and tried to get ahold of her. She knew something was wrong, as NHP never typically came to her house, she explained.

“I called and texted Felix, but he was not answering,” Arlene said. As hospital staff, she could access the computer system showing trauma patients in the hospital at the time. On this list of patients, she saw her husband’s name with the word “expired” next to it.

Arlene has since taken a voluntary demotion as it’s too difficult for her to see trauma patients.

Felix’s sister, Julie Hauenstein, said he was passionate about his work as a state trooper. She remembered pressing him about what it’s like to see the worst of people. She said he responded, “I look behind the circumstance to the heart.”

The eldest of three siblings, Alyssa Belle Felix, echoed this passion, saying that despite she and her mom occasionally asking him to stop working a dangerous job, she could see in his eyes how happy it made him.

“I’m proud that he is my father,” she said. “I wanted to be just like him — I want to be just like him.”

Contact Estelle Atkinson at eatkinson@reviewjournal.com.