Driver who killed 5 bicyclists gets sentenced

A judge handed down a sentence Wednesday for a man was high on methamphetamine when he plowed a box truck into a group of Las Vegas bicyclists, killing five.

Jordan Barson, the box truck driver accused of plowing into a group of bicyclists, killing five appears in court at the Regional Justice Center, on Thursday Feb. 4, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A judge handed down a sentence Wednesday for a man was high on methamphetamine when he plowed a box truck into a group of Las Vegas bicyclists, killing five.

In an emotional hearing, District Judge Bita Yeager ordered Jordan Barson to serve a sentence of between 16 and 40 years.

In the second day of a two-day hearing, Yeager heard statements from family members of those who died after Barson hit the cyclists in December as they rode along U.S. Highway 95 near Searchlight.

The victims were Erin Michelle Ray, 39; Gerrard Suarez Nieva, 41; Michael Todd Murray, 57; Aksoy Ahmet, 48; and Tom Trauger, 57.

Barson, 45, pleaded guilty in April to two counts of DUI resulting in death and faces up to 40 years behind bars.

Along with the deaths, four others were injured. The plea agreement also accounts for two victims — Jose Vasquez and Jerome Ducrocq — who suffered substantial bodily harm in the crash.

Records show that Barson had more than nine times the amount of methamphetamine in his system needed to be considered legally impaired at the time of the crash.

The bicyclists were with a group of about 20 that set out from Henderson that morning to complete the roughly 130-mile Nipton Loop.

All of the bicyclists who were killed or injured were seeking cover from the wind and riding behind the group’s safety escort vehicle when the box truck Barson was driving crashed into them, according to a Nevada Highway Patrol report.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Ferrara at dferrara@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-1039. Follow @randompoker on Twitter.