Driver’s blood alcohol 3 times legal limit in crash that killed teens

Flowers, photos, candles and signs are posted at the corner of Magnolia Street and Pacific Coast Highway where Centennial High School students Dylan Mack, A.J. Rossi and Brooke Hawley were killed in a car crash on March 29th. (Scott Varley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bani Duarte (Huntington Beach Police Department)

SANTA ANA, Calif. — Bani Duarte’s blood alcohol content was more than three times the legal limit about two hours after a fiery crash last year that left three Las Vegas teens dead and a fourth seriously injured in Huntington Beach.

The evidence was presented Monday during senior forensic scientist Matthew Nixt’s testimony in Orange County Superior Court, during Day 6 of the suspect’s jury trial.

Duarte, 29, has pleaded not guilty to three counts of second-degree murder and one count of driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury in connection with the March 29, 2018, crash on Pacific Coast Highway.

Centennial High School students Dylan Mack, 18, Brooke Hawley, 17, and Albert “A.J.” Rossi, 17, were visiting Huntington Beach for spring break when they were killed.

A fourth student, Alexis Vargas, survived but was hospitalized with burns and a concussion. He was expected to testify later Monday.

Nixt, an Orange County senior forensic scientist, was responsible for testing Duarte’s blood sample, which was taken just under 2 hours after the crash.

During his testimony, Nixt calculated that her blood alcohol content was likely between 0.30 and 0.31 percent — equivalent to a minimum of eight drinks in her system, he said — at the time of the crash, which occurred shortly before 1:10 a.m. The legal limit for drivers in California is 0.08 percent.

Duarte’s blood did not test positive for any drugs, Nixt said.

Last week during opening statements, Duarte’s attorney, Justin Glenn, conceded that prosecutors could prove his client was driving drunk when she caused the crash.

“You’re going to hear that these four innocent people were sitting at a red light, obeying all traffic laws, when,” Glenn told jurors, snapping his fingers, “they were taken away from their families. That is not in question.”

But, Glenn said, prosecutors will not be able to prove that her crimes amounted to murder.

Duarte, a receptionist and mother of four from San Clemente, California, faces 51 years to life in prison if convicted of all counts. She has been in custody since her recapture in late April 2018, after investigators obtained more evidence and learned she may have been intending to flee the country to avoid prosecution.

By then, she had been free on $100,000 bail for weeks.

