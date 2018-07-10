Drug maker goes to Clark County court to stop Dozier execution

A drug manufacturer filed suit Tuesday in an effort to stop this week’s execution of convicted murderer Scott Dozier.

Death row inmate Scott Dozier appears before Judge Jennifer Togliatti during a hearing about his execution at the Regional Justice Center on Monday, Sept. 11, 2017, in downtown Las Vegas. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

A drug manufacturer filed suit Tuesday in an effort to stop this week’s execution of convicted murderer Scott Dozier.

Alvogen, which manufacturers the sedative midazolam, filed a “complaint for emergency injunctive relief and return of illegally obtained property” in Clark County District Court.

“Defendants acquired that drug despite a clear and unambiguous prior warning from Alvogen they could not acquire it directly from Alvogen and could likewise not legitimately acquire it through a third-party distributor,” the complaint alleges.

Named as defendants in the document are the state of Nevada; the state Department of Corrections, its director and medical examiner; and the execution’s attending physician, who has not been identified.

Spokeswoman Brooke Santina said the department could not immediately comment on the complaint.

The execution by lethal injection is set for 8 p.m. Wednesday at Ely State Prison.

“Midazolam is not approved for use in such an application,” according to the lawsuit. “Past attempts by other states to use the medicine in lethal injections have been extremely controversial, and have led to widespread concern that prisoners have been exposed to cruel and unusual treatment. Several attempts have been characterized by media as ‘botched’ executions.”

A hearing on the matter had not been set as of 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to a court clerk.

The lawsuit claims the Corrections Department purchased the medicine “by subterfuge with the undisclosed and improper intent to use it for the upcoming execution in complete disregard of plaintiff’s rights.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Ferrara at dferrara@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-1039. Follow @randompoker on Twitter.