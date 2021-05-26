Drug trafficking leader gets 15-year prison term for selling meth

The leader of a drug trafficking ring received a 15-year federal prison sentence Tuesday for selling nearly 36 pounds of methamphetamine.

Vang Tran, 53, of Los Angeles conspired with four others to distribute the methamphetamine from December 2017 to November 2018, according to court documents. Tran, who led the conspiracy and was known as “Train,” negotiated the drug sales at Las Vegas hotels and casinos.

Tran pleaded guilty in March 2020 to one count of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, two counts of distribution of a controlled substance and one count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

In addition to imposing the prison term, U.S. District Judge Richard Boulware sentenced Tran to 10 years of supervision after his release from prison. Co-defendants Hieugod Tran, Quang Duong Tao, David Roeum and George Suarez also pleaded guilty to their roles in the conspiracy.

Hieugod Tran and Roeum each were sentenced to 10 years in prison. Suarez was sentenced to eight years and two months in prison, and Tao has not been sentenced.

