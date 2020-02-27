67°F
Courts

Drunken driver sentenced to at least 51 years for killing 3 teens

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 27, 2020 - 7:27 am
 
Updated February 27, 2020 - 4:01 pm

SANTA ANA, Calif. — A drunken driver convicted of second-degree murder was sentenced Thursday to at least 51 years in prison for causing a fiery crash in 2018 in Huntington Beach that killed three Las Vegas teens and seriously injured a fourth.

“To sum this up in one line, this is a tragedy of epic proportions,” Orange County Superior Court Judge Gary Paer said. “The victims’ families are suffering. The defendant’s family is suffering. There are no words to adequately summarize this horrific event.”

Bani Duarte, a 29-year-old mother of four from San Clemente, California, has been in custody since April 2018. Jurors deliberated for less than two hours on Oct. 1 before convicting her of three counts of second-degree murder and one count of driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury. Her trial had lasted just over a week.

“I understand you hate me, wish I was dead,” Duarte told the victims’ families on Thursday before learning her fate. “You want me to suffer. I just want to say that I’m truly sorry and maybe one day you will forgive me. What I’m saying is coming from my heart.”

After a hearing that lasted about four hours, Paer imposed a sentence of 51 years to life in prison.

Video: Bani Duarte convicted in California crash that killed 3 teens (10/1/19):

Centennial High School students Dylan Mack, 18, Brooke Hawley, 17, and Albert “A.J.” Rossi Jr., 17, were in Huntington Beach for spring break when they were killed just before 1:10 a.m. on March 29, 2018. Alexis Vargas, the sole survivor in the teens’ Toyota Corolla, was hospitalized with burns and a concussion.

“It disgusts me to stand up here and listen to my family suffer like this because of what you did by choice,” Brooke’s father, Aaron Hawley, said Thursday morning as he addressed the courtroom and the woman who killed his youngest daughter. “This trial was not about the defendant. It’s about three young adults doing nothing wrong and paid the ultimate price because one irresponsible person decided they were more important than anybody else on the face of the earth.”

Authorities have said that Duarte slammed her speeding Hyundai Sonata into the back of the Toyota, which had been stopped at a red light at the intersection with Magnolia Street. The nearly 80 mph impact forced the Toyota through the intersection and into a pole before it burst into flames.

Duarte’s blood alcohol level two hours after the crash was 0.28 percent, more than three times the legal limit for drivers in California. Data taken from her car by Huntington Beach police showed that at no time did she press the brake pedal before the wreck.

“Bani Duarte murdered three people — kids. Because of her choices. Because of what she knew, what she understood, what she chose to do anyway,” Orange County Deputy District Attorney Daniel Feldman said last year during his closing argument. “Another young man, Alexis, has got a permanent scar. He’ll carry it with him forever because she decided she didn’t want to take an Uber after a night of drinking.”

Dylan, Brooke and A.J. grew up together, spending much of their free time at each other’s homes.

“Dylan, my boy, I watched him grow up over the years. He drove me crazy, but I sure loved that kid,” A.J.’s older sister, Allie Rossi, said. “They had some crazy times together. Brooke, the cutest little redhead that I could remember. All three of you deserved so much more, and each of you had your own amount of potential beaming right through you. It really isn’t fair.”

Standing alongside his daughter as she spoke, Albert Rossi Sr. stroked his daughter’s back, comforting her.

The man was 50 when he had A.J. He said he kept trying until he had a son who would be “ripped away” just 17 years later.

“I am a Marine Vietnam combat veteran who fought for this country,” he told Paer. “Vietnam was a living hell, but compared to this, it was a walk in the park.”

Here are five highlights from the trial:

— Duarte’s attorney, Justin Glenn, conceded in his opening statement that Duarte was driving drunk at the time of the crash. But throughout the trial, Glenn argued that her crimes did not amount to murder, because, after Duarte was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor DUI in June 2016, officers failed to give her a formal warning required in California known as a Watson advisement. The warning would have informed Duarte that if she went on to kill someone while driving under the influence, she would not be able to claim that she did not understand the consequences, including facing a second-degree murder charge.

— On Day One of testimony, body camera video captured by Huntington Beach police showed Duarte, just minutes after the crash, still sitting inside her vehicle, seemingly unaware of the severity of the wreck. In the video, she asked an officer, “Did someone just die? What happened?”

On Day Two of testimony, prosecutors showed a video from a Huntington Beach police interrogation room, where Duarte learned, about 11 hours after the crash, that she had killed three teens. “When you rear-ended the car, there were four teenagers in it. And three of them have died. The car erupted into flames when you impacted it,” Huntington Beach police officer Joshua Page explained to Duarte. In the video, Duarte’s jaw dropped, and she began to cry. Later, during the same interview, she would ask, “So I’m in jail forever?”

— Jurors also heard from the 911 caller, Alex Martinez, during the second day of testimony. Martinez was with two friends that night, driving along the coast when, he said, they encountered Duarte’s car recklessly weaving between two lanes near the border of Newport Beach and Huntington Beach. The men followed her, and as they turned left onto Pacific Coast Highway from Balboa Boulevard, they watched Duarte slam into a curb. The men said they asked Duarte if she needed a ride after she exited her vehicle to check on the damage. But as Martinez was on the phone with a 911 dispatcher, Duarte got back into her vehicle and sped off, crashing into the teens’ vehicle minutes later.

— On the final day of testimony, Vargas, the sole teen survivor, faced Duarte when he took the stand. As he raised his right hand to be sworn in, a scar from the burns he suffered was revealed. Letting out a long sigh, Vargas said, “I remember waking up. That’s it.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.

