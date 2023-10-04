Duane ‘Keefe D’ Davis to face judge in Tupac killing

Prosecutors announced Friday that Davis was arrested and indicted on a charge of murder with a deadly weapon to promote, further or assist a criminal gang.

Duane “Keefe D” Davis is expected to face a judge Wednesday morning in the killing of Tupac Shakur more than 27 years ago.

Prosecutors announced last week that the 60-year-old reputed member of the South Side Crips gang was indicted on a charge of murder with a deadly weapon with the intent to promote, further or assist a criminal gang.

Although Davis is not accused of shooting the hip-hop icon, prosecutors have alleged that he was the “on-ground, on-sight commander” responsible for formulating a plan to carry out the shooting.

Under Nevada law, someone can be charged with murder if prosecutors allege they aided and abetting in the crime.

Davis is accused of orchestrating the plan to shoot Shakur and Death Row Records CEO Marion “Suge” Knight on Sept. 7, 1996, in retaliation for a fight at the MGM Grand earlier that night involving Shakur and Davis’ nephew, Orlando Anderson.

Prosecutors have also alleged that the shooting was part of an ongoing feud between the South Side Crips and the Bloods-associated Mob Piru gang.

Shakur was riding in a car with Knight at Flamingo Road and Koval Lane when a white Cadillac pulled up next to them. Shots rang out from the Cadillac’s backseat, fatally wounding Shakur, who died six days later.

During grand jury proceedings this summer, prosecutors questioned multiple witnesses about Death Row Records’ rivalry with Bad Boy Records, a label founded by Sean “Diddy” Combs that also represented Christopher “Biggie” Wallace, also known as The Notorious B.I.G.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Marc DiGiacomo said Friday that by mid-1996, there “wasn’t much distinction between Mob Piru and Death Row Records,” and witnesses have testified that the South Side Crips was known to act as security for Bad Boy Records.

In July, Las Vegas police carried out a search warrant at a home in Henderson tied to Davis’ wife. Investigators seized computers, iPads, bullet cartridges, photographs, a Vibe magazine article on Shakur and a copy of Davis’ co-written book, “Compton Street Legend,” according to a copy of the search warrant.

In the book and in interviews Davis has given in recent years, he claimed to be in the car with the shooter who struck Shakur. The grand jury had access to four video clips of interviews with Davis, in which he talked about his role in the South Side Crips and the events around the shooting.

He is the only man left alive from the four people authorities believe were inside the Cadillac the night Shakur was killed.

