Courts

DUI charge dropped for man accused of killing mother of 4, court records show

Jessica Fodge. (Devon Mayers)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 21, 2025 - 9:51 am
 
Updated March 21, 2025 - 9:55 am

Prosecutors have dropped a DUI charge against a man accused of killing a mother of four in a crash, court records indicate.

Police said Jessica Fodge, 31, was walking on the sidewalk of University Center Drive north of East Twain Avenue the morning of March 5 when a wrong way driver ran a red light, drove on to the sidewalk and hit her.

Gerardo Jose Lopez, 39, was arrested after the crash and faced charges of reckless driving and DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm.

More information about why the charge was denied was not available in online court records. In some cases, prosecutors drop DUI charges when they learn from blood test results that a driver was not actually impaired.

Defense attorney Michael Becker could not be reached for comment. The Clark County district attorney’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.

