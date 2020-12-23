DUI suspect in crash that killed 5 bicyclists extradited

Jordan Barson is accused of DUI in a Dec. 10 crash south of Las Vegas that killed five bicyclists.

This screenshot from a Nevada Highway Patrol body camera video shows Jordan Alexander Barson, a driver of a box truck that plowed into a group of nearly 20 bicyclists, on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. (Nevada Highway Patrol)

Jordan Barson, accused of DUI in a Dec. 10 crash south of Las Vegas that killed five bicyclists, has been extradited to Clark County, jail records show.

Barson was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Wednesday, exactly a week after he was arrested in Kingman, Arizona. According to his arrest warrant, Barson had nine times the amount of methamphetamine in his system need to be legally considered impaired at the time of the crash on U.S. Highway 95, near Searchlight.

He has been charged with five counts of DUI resulting in death, six counts of reckless driving resulting in death or substantial bodily harm, and one count of DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm, court records show. A hearing in the case is scheduled in Las Vegas Justice Court on Thursday morning.

Las Vegas bicyclists Erin Michelle Ray, 39; Gerrard Suarez Nieva, 41; Michael Todd Murray, 57; Aksoy Ahmet, 48; and Tom Trauger, 57. Four others were injured in the crash, most seriously Jerome Ducrocq, who was hospitalized in critical condition last week.

The bicyclists were with a group of about 20 who set out from Henderson that morning to complete the roughly 130-mile Nipton Loop. All of the bicyclists who were killed or injured were seeking cover from the wind and riding behind the group’s safety escort vehicle when the box truck Barson was driving crashed into them, according to a Nevada Highway Patrol report.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.