DUI suspect in fatal North Las Vegas crash released from custody

Records show that the suspect was released from custody because prosecutors have not filed a criminal complaint in the case.

Pedro Martinez Ocampo (North Las Vegas Police Department)

The DUI suspect in a fatal North Las Vegas crash has been released from custody because prosecutors have not filed a criminal complaint in the case.

Police say Pedro Martinez Ocampo, 36, of North Las Vegas smelled of alcohol and also failed an initial field sobriety test shortly after the two-vehicle collision on Tuesday.

He was arrested on suspicion of DUI and reckless driving resulting in death, possession of a firearm while under the influence, and failure to stop at the scene of an accident in the 7:45 p.m. crash at North Decatur Boulevard and West Gowan Road.

The crash killed Steven Ehresman, 64, of North Las Vegas.

North Las Vegas Justice Court records now show that on Thursday, a hearing was held in the courtroom of Justice of the Peace Belinda Harris. Minutes from the hearing on the court website indicate that Martinez Ocampo was ordered released because prosecutors had not filed a criminal compliant.

“State requests 90 days for filing of complaint,” the minutes state.

A request for comment from Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson was pending Monday afternoon. North Las Vegas police spokesman Alexander Cuevas confirmed that the suspect was no longer in custody at the North Las Vegas Detention Center. He declined to comment further.

Police said in an arrest report for Martinez Ocampo that he was driving a Dodge pickup truck north on Decatur when it struck Ehresman’s white sedan as Ehresman drove west from Rancho Rea Parkway. Police said Martinez Ocampo fled the scene on foot, but witnesses chased after him and he was arrested by Las Vegas officers.

An officer wrote in Martinez Ocampo’s arrest report that it appeared that he “had been driving at a high rate of speed prior to and at the moment of the collision.”

“Martinez Ocampo is also the registered owner of the vehicle and was found in possession of the key to the vehicle,” the report states. “Martinez Ocampo admitted that he had been involved in the collision.”

Police said Martinez Ocampo smelled “like the odor of alcohol,” had bloodshot eyes and slurred his speech. He failed an initial field sobriety test, but police said he could not complete further tests because he was injured. Blood draws were taken at University Medical Center, but the results of those tests were not detailed in the arrest report.

The report also indicates that Martinez Ocampo told an officer that Ehresman’s vehicle pulled in front of his. Another court date has been set for June 16.

