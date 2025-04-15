DUI trial set for Raiders player who police say was ‘passed out’ in vehicle

The Raiders defensive end was arrested in December after Las Vegas police said they found him “passed out” in a vehicle.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Charles Snowden (49) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Charles Snowden looks on from the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

A judge set a trial Tuesday for a Raiders player accused of driving under the influence.

Defensive end Charles Snowden was arrested in December after police said they found him “passed out” in a vehicle that “had almost rolled off a four foot retaining wall.” He faces a misdemeanor, first offense charge of driving under the influence.

Snowden did not appear in court for his arraignment, at which he was represented by defense attorneys David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld. Pro tem Justice of the Peace Douglas Hedger set Snowden’s trial for July 22.

The Metropolitan Police Department previously released an impaired driving report with heavy redactions that hid sections about testing. A police report released by the Las Vegas Justice Court with fewer redactions indicated police suspected drug use and wanted Snowden to be screened for meth.

Police responded to 6408 S. Rainbow Blvd. at about 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 9 for a complaint about a suspicious vehicle, according to the report.

There, police said, they found a “man passed out in the drivers seat with the engine running, car in neutral and keys in the cup holder.”

Officers banged on the windows, Metro said, and the man would wake up and look around without seeming to see the officers, then drift back to sleep.

“The driver was unsteady on his feet and had to be held up,” the report stated. Police alleged that an officer “could smell an unknown alcoholic beverage.”

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.