Embattled Nevada judge removed from all criminal cases

The move comes after a public defender said the judge suggested her representation of a client was tied to a non-existent sexual relationship.

Erika Ballou poses for a portrait outside of the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The chief judge of the Clark County District Court has removed an embattled judge from all criminal cases days after a public defender said the judge should be disqualified for baselessly claiming the attorney and her client had an affair.

Chief District Judge Jerry Wiese gave no reason for his decision in a short administrative order Thursday, but wrote that all criminal cases from District Judge Erika Ballou’s calendar will be reassigned to department 9, a seat held by District Judge Maria Gall.

Ballou will take on additional civil cases and the reassignments will begin May 19, the order said.

Deputy Public Defender Anna Stone filed an affidavit Friday stating the judge suggested her representation of a client was tied to a non-existent sexual relationship, has refused to explain the reasons behind her rulings and did not permit Stone to “make a record about a custody issue implicating a client’s fundamental right to liberty.”

Stone asked for the judge to be disqualified from all of her cases.

In response, Ballou recused herself from the case of Jermaine Garner, who has pleaded guilty to possession of a stolen vehicle and awaits sentencing.

Ballou also faces a separate judicial discipline case.

