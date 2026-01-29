‘Even the best spiders lose their prey’: Jury to begin deliberating in Chasing Horse trial

Melissa Leone, center, the mother of Corena Leone-LaCroix, right, an alleged victim, weeps as Deputy District Attorney Bianca Pucci delivers her closing argument in the Nathan Chasing Horse's sexual assault trial, at the Regional Justice Center on Wednesday, Jan 28, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Nathan Chasing Horse, second left, is led into a courtroom as his his attorney Craig Mueller, and Patrick Hardy, right, a private investigator, look on during his sexual assault trial, at the Regional Justice Center on Wednesday, Jan 28, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Chief Deputy District Attorney William Rowles delivers his closing argument to the jury during Nathan Chasing Horse's sexual assault trial at the Regional Justice Center on Wednesday, Jan 28, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Attorney Craig Mueller delivers his closing argument to the jury during Nathan Chasing Horse's sexual assault trial at the Regional Justice Center on Wednesday, Jan 28, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

District Judge Jessica Peterson presides over Nathan Chasing Horse's sexual assault trial at the Regional Justice Center on Wednesday, Jan 28, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Melissa Leone, center, the mother of Corena Leone-LaCroix, right, an alleged victim, weeps as Deputy District Attorney Bianca Pucci delivers her closing argument in Nathan Chasing Horse's sexual assault trial at the Regional Justice Center on Wednesday, Jan 28, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Nathan Chasing Horse, right, appears in court with his attorney Craig Mueller during his sexual assault trial, at the Regional Justice Center on Wednesday, Jan 28, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Deputy District Attorney Bianca Pucci points toward Nathan Chasing Horse as she delivers her closing argument to the jury during Chasing Horse's sexual assault trial, at the Regional Justice Center on Wednesday, Jan 28, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Nathan Chasing Horse, second left, is led into a courtroom as his his attorney Craig Mueller, and Patrick Hardy, right, a private investigator, look on during his sexual assault trial, at the Regional Justice Center on Wednesday, Jan 28, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A jury is poised to begin deliberations in the sexual assault trial of Nathan Chasing Horse, an alleged cult leader accused of targeting fellow Native Americans and sexually assaulting multiple women.

After hearing closing arguments from attorneys Wednesday, jurors are scheduled to start considering the evidence Thursday morning.

Chasing Horse, 49, who played Smiles a Lot in the 1990 movie “Dances with Wolves,” cast himself as a “medicine man” and committed crimes in the U.S. and Canada while running The Circle, a cult with up to 350 followers at its height, according to authorities.

“Two plus two is four and Nathan Chasing Horse is guilty,” said Chief Deputy District Attorney William Rowles. “For several years, Nathan Chasing Horse spun a web of abuse. Even the best spiders lose their prey.”

Defense attorney Craig Mueller told jurors at the start of the trial that the prosecution had no evidence.

But Rowles said prosecutors did present evidence, including victims’ testimony and a nearly 10-minute video showing Chasing Horse having sex with a child.

Mueller insisted during the trial that the person in the video was an adult, but Rowles said the alleged victim in the video testified she was 12 or 13 years old when the video was filmed.

District Judge Jessica Peterson barred the Las Vegas Review-Journal from the courtroom during the testimony of the alleged victim in the video after the news organization refused to promise not to publish the alleged victim’s name, a decision the Nevada Supreme Court struck down Wednesday.

The Review-Journal did not intend to publish the victim’s name but was unwilling to delegate that editorial decision to the judge.

Mueller spent much of his closing argument attacking Corena Leone-LaCroix, the alleged victim behind most of the charges Chasing Horse faces.

The Review-Journal typically does not identify alleged victims of sexual assault, but is choosing to name Leone-LaCroix and publish her photo because she has previously given interviews to news outlets including the Review-Journal.

The attorney described her as a disgruntled former wife of Chasing Horse, who made allegations after she did not receive money, and argued that she was “simply not credible.”

“Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned,” he said.

Deputy District Attorney Bianca Pucci said Leone-LaCroix was a credible witness who remained consistent in her testimony and was not seeking money. Investigators sought her out after she posted about Chasing Horse on social media and she told them the truth, the prosecutor said.

Leone-LaCroix testified that when she was 14, Chasing Horse told her she must give up her virginity to cure her mother’s cancer.

She told jurors that he took her to casino-hotels for sex at least weekly. She eventually moved in with him and became his seventh wife, she said.

“It felt like my brain was trying to rationalize how someone I respected and loved could hurt me that way,” she said.

Pucci said Leone-LaCroix submitted to Chasing Horse so she could save her mother, but added that submission is not the same as consent.

“After (another wife) stopped paying your bills, that’s when you decided that you had been a victim and went to the police department,” Mueller said to Leone-LaCroix during her testimony.

“Incorrect,” she told him.

A second alleged victim testified that when she was 19 years old and in South Dakota, Chasing Horse pulled her down, took off her skirt and underwear and began to touch her.

“He tells me that the spirits told him he had to do this and he took off his pants,” she told the jury, sobbing. “He got on top of me. He held my wrists down. And he laid his whole body weight on top of me, pinned me down and penetrated me.”

The Review-Journal is choosing not to name her because she has not given the news organization permission to do so.

She told him no, she said, and he became upset because she was crying.

She said Chasing Horse later penetrated her again in Las Vegas when she went to see him after receiving a positive pregnancy test. She was “screaming inside,” she said.

Defense witness Nicholas Mejia, who provided security for Chasing Horse, testified Tuesday that he never saw Chasing Horse take an underage girl into his hotel rooms.

He added that the mother of a third alleged victim called him about eight months ago to say she wanted money. Chasing Horse is charged with having sex with the third victim on video when she was under 14.

“She was upset about what was going on and she’s like, ‘These women are going to get money. I want money too and we’re going to court and we’re going to go say whatever we have to say to make this happen,’” he said.

Mejia said the third victim’s mother previously told him that her family was planning to give her daughter to Chasing Horse as “payment” for a ceremony.

“I didn’t have anything to say at that time so I was like, OK, all right, that’s their wheels and deals,” he said.

He added that he never saw Chasing Horse accept sex as payment for a ceremony.

Pucci said Mejia’s testimony corroborated the allegations about the video.

The mother of the third victim could not be reached for comment Wednesday evening.

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.