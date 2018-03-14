Ex-Air Force sergeant convicted in wife’s death released with time served

Three days after being convicted of involuntary manslaughter in the death of his wife, a former Air Force technical sergeant was ordered to be released.

Jarom Boyes sits during his murder trial at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 7, 2018. Michael Quine Las vegas Review-Journal @Vegas88s

Jarom Boyes, center, speaks to attorney Gabriel Grasso, left, after he was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter at the Regional Justice Center in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, March 9, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

District Judge Jennifer Togliatti told Jarom Boyes on Tuesday that the 1,763 days he served are “far beyond the maximum sentence Nevada law allows for involuntary manslaughter.”

Boyes, 46, had been in custody since May 16, 2013, over a month after the shooting death of his wife, Melissa Boyes, 24, an Air Force staff sergeant.

Melissa Boyes died from a gunshot wound to the chest in their North Las Vegas home, and her death initially was investigated as a suicide.

Defense attorney Gabriel Grasso said Boyes plans to appeal the conviction.

He is to appear in court July 31 for a formal sentencing.

