Courts

Ex-Boulder City police officer gets probation in exploitation case

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 6, 2018 - 2:43 pm
 
Updated September 6, 2018 - 5:08 pm

A former Boulder City police officer has been sentenced to five years of probation for taking money that was intended for his disabled son.

Jeffrey Grasso, 49, was released from the Clark County Detention Center on Thursday after being sentenced earlier this week for one count of exploitation of a vulnerable person, to which he pleaded guilty in July.

His sentence of 28 to 72 months in prison will be suspended, as long as he completes the probation. He also must undergo mental health treatment twice a month, according to court records.

Prosecutor Karen Mishler said Grasso had fully paid restitution to his son before being sentenced.

His attorney, Brian Smith, called the negotiation a “good result under the circumstances.” Smith has said Grasso suffers from major depressive disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder.

Prosecutors said that between January 2014 and May 2016 Grasso forged invoices from the Hyperbaric Institute of Nevada in Henderson in order to falsely withdraw more than $10,000 from charitable accounts and the proceeds of a lawsuit set up to care for his son.

Grasso also has pleaded guilty to a charge of intimidating a public officer in connection with an April encounter with police in Henderson. He is expected to receive probation in that case at a sentencing next week.

The 15-year veteran of the Boulder City Police Department has since retired from the force, his lawyer said.

Contact David Ferrara at dferrara@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-1039. Follow @randompoker on Twitter.

