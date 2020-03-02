Ex-champion Adrien Broner’s trespassing case dismissed

Prosecutors have declined to pursue a trespassing charge against four-weight world champion Adrien Broner, who was arrested outside MGM Grand Garden last month.

Boxer Adrien Broner addresses the media during a news conference at the David Copperfield Theater at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Prosecutors have declined to pursue a trespassing charge against four-weight world champion Adrien Broner, who was arrested outside MGM Grand Garden last month, court records show.

The boxer, 30, was banned from MGM Grand in November, according to TMZ. He was told to leave the premises on Feb. 21, ahead of Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury’s weigh-in, and refused. He then was detained by hotel security until police arrived.

Online court records show that a misdemeanor charge of trespassing not amounting to burglary was dismissed late last week.

Broner (33-4-1, 24 knockouts) last fought in January 2019, losing a unanimous decision to Manny Pacquiao at MGM Grand Garden.

Contact David Ferrara at dferrara@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-1039. Follow @randompoker on Twitter.