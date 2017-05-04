Ex-girlfriend of Bishop Gorman coach recants abuse story

Kenneth Sanchez (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A former girlfriend of Kenny Sanchez, the head coach of Bishop Gorman High School’s state champion football team, says she fabricated a story of domestic abuse, according to an affidavit released Thursday.

“Contrary to my report to the police, Kenny simply came over on Christmas to pick up” their toddler son “and left without any physical altercation,” Brooke Stewart wrote in an affidavit released by Sanchez’s attorney, Ross Goodman. “He never punched, pushed, scratched or grabbed me on Dec. 25, 2016, Dec. 17, 2016 or any other time.

“It is my desire that no further action is taken against Kenny Sanchez based upon my actions.”

Goodman said authorities have no physical evidence to support a domestic violence charge, and he is asking prosecutors to dismiss it.

But prosecutor Lisa Luzaich said she will continue pursuing the case against Sanchez, who was arrested last month on a warrant.

The charge stemmed from an interaction on Christmas Day at the home of Sanchez’s former girlfriend.

In an email to Goodman, Stewart wrote that she has met with the prosecutor.

“With my history of being on anti-depressants on and off for four years, I made a bad judgment call and made up allegations of domestic violence against Kenny,” she wrote. “I’m sorry and embarrassed for my actions. He does not deserve this and is a great father.”

Bishop Gorman suspended Sanchez after he was charged in the case.

