Ex-Las Vegas businessman gets 50 years in $1.5B ‘Ponzi scheme’

Edwin Fujinaga, 72, former owner of the medical-billing-collections company MRI, defrauded thousands of investors in one of the biggest financial crimes in U.S. history.

Property owned by Las Vegas businessman Edwin Fujinaga along Durango Road near Hacienda Avenue in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A man who organized one of the largest financial crimes in U.S. history through his Las Vegas-based business was ordered Thursday to serve 50 years in federal prison.

Edwin Fujinaga, the former owner of a medical-billing-collections company prosecutors called a $1.5 billion Ponzi scheme was convicted in November of eight counts of mail fraud, nine counts of wire fraud and three counts of money laundering.

At a lengthy sentencing hearing Thursday, the 72-year-old Fujinaga said he lost control of MRI International, which promised interest to thousands of Japanese investors.

But prosecutors said he used most of his new investor money to pay back previous investors and spent the rest on private jets, luxury cars and real estate.

“It got out of hand,” Fujinaga told U.S. District Judge Gloria Navarro. “I made mistakes in trying to control it, and I lost control. I’m speechless that I can’t fix it. … I never intended to defraud these people.”

The judge called his explanation “nonsensical” and ordered him to pay more than $1.1 billion in restitution.

Founded in 1998, MRI was based in Las Vegas and had a sales office in Tokyo. Its “purported” business, according to the Securities and Exchange Commission, was buying unpaid medical bills at a discount from health care providers and trying to collect payments from insurance companies.

The SEC sued Fujinaga and MRI in 2013, claiming they ran “an extensive and egregious Ponzi scheme” that defrauded thousands of investors, primarily in Japan. A federal judge in 2015 ordered Fujinaga and MRI to pay more than $580 million in the case.

After federal officials targeted Fujinaga, MRI’s office complex at Durango Drive at Hacienda Avenue in the southwest valley became an abandoned eyesore.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Ferrara at dferrara@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-1039. Follow @randompoker on Twitter.