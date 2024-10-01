Ex-Las Vegas elementary teacher sentenced in distribution of child porn

A former elementary school teacher was sentenced to prison on Monday in connection with the distribution of child sexual abuse material on a social media messaging application.

A former Las Vegas elementary school teacher was sentenced to prison on Monday in connection with the distribution of child sexual abuse material on a social media messaging application.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, between April 11, 2021, and August 23, 2021, Alexander Scott Derringer, 38, of Las Vegas, distributed more than 130 files of sexual abuse material through two accounts on the mobile application Kik messenger.

Authorities said approximately 59 files were recovered from two cellphones, both owned by Derringer. These files, according to court documents, were among the approximately 2,584 images and 269 videos of child sexual abuse material found in the aggregate of both devices.

The images and videos depicted minors as young as infants, the department said in a news release.

The Henderson Police Department identified Derringer after receiving two CyberTips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that an individual using an IP address associated with Derringer’s residence uploaded and shared child sexual abuse materials with other users and groups, the release says.

The Review-Journal previously reported that an arrest report from Henderson police stated that Derringer and his wife were elementary teachers with the Clark County School District.

Officers interviewed Derringer at Ferron Elementary School in October 2021, but he denied sharing any illicit images, the RJ reported. He told police he had been a second-grade teacher at the school for four years.

The release says Derringer pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of child pornography in June 2024.

On Monday, Derringer was sentenced to nine years in prison to be followed by 20 years of supervised release.