Ex-Las Vegas executive convicted of $1.5 billion Ponzi scheme

Property owned by Las Vegas businessman Edwin Fujinaga along Durango Road near Mesa Vista Avenue in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A nameplate for former MRI International owner Edwin Fujinaga is still inside the company's former offices in Las Vegas on Friday, April 13, 2018. Fujinaga was accused of running a massive Ponzi scheme, and his office complex emptied out. (Eli Segall/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The former owner of a medical-billing-collections company in Las Vegas was found guilty of running a $1.5 billion Ponzi scheme.

Edwin Fujinaga, former chief executive of MRI International, was convicted Tuesday of eight counts of mail fraud, nine counts of wire fraud and three counts of money laundering, according to an announcement from federal prosecutors in Nevada.

After a five-week trial, the jury returned the verdict in under three hours, the news release said.

Fujinaga, 72, is scheduled to be sentenced March 9.

