Ex-Las Vegas executive convicted of $1.5 billion Ponzi scheme

The former owner of a medical-billing-collections company in Las Vegas was found guilty of running a $1.5 billion Ponzi scheme.
Edwin Fujinaga, former chief executive of MRI International, was convicted Tuesday of eight counts of mail fraud, nine counts of wire fraud and three counts of money laundering, according to an announcement from federal prosecutors in Nevada.
After a five-week trial, the jury returned the verdict in under three hours, the news release said.
Fujinaga, 72, is scheduled to be sentenced March 9.
