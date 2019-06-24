Ex-Las Vegas fire captain gets probation for sex with minor

Richard Loughry, 48, was ordered Monday to serve up to five years of probation and register as a sex offender for paying a teenage girl $300 for sex at a fire station.

With about a dozen family members and firefighters seated behind him, a tearful Richard Loughry called his crime “the most stupid devastating decision I’ve ever made in my entire life.”

Senior District Judge James Bixler decided that Loughry, 48, should serve up to five years probation.

In March, Loughry pleaded guilty to attempted statutory sexual seduction and soliciting prostitution. He entered a type of guilty plea that required him to admit only that prosecutors had enough evidence to prove the case to a jury.

As part of his sentence, Loughry also was required to register as a sex offender.

In February 2017, Loughry contacted a girl through an advertisement on craigslist.org and twice asked her whether she was comfortable going to his fire station, according to authorities. The advertisement described the girl as 22, though she was 15 at the time, prosecutors said.

Loughry, who resigned from the Fire Department shortly after his arrest, initially faced three counts of lewdness with a child under 16; two counts of child abuse, neglect or endangerment; and one count of soliciting prostitution of a minor.

