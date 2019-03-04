Ex-Las Vegas fire captain pleads guilty in teen prostitution case

Richard Loughry, left, then a Las Vegas fire captain, appears at the Regional Justice Center on April 20, 2017, in Las Vegas. Loughry was accused of paying a 15-year-old girl to have sex with him inside a fire station. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

A former Las Vegas fire captain accused of paying a teenage girl $300 to have sex with him inside a fire station pleaded guilty Monday.

Richard Loughry entered a plea to one count of attempted statutory sexual seduction and one count of soliciting prostitution through what is known as the Alford decision, which meant he admitted only that prosecutors had enough evidence to prove the case to a jury. Both counts are felonies.

In February 2017, Loughry contacted a girl through an advertisement on craigslist.org and twice asked her whether she was comfortable going to his fire station, according to authorities. The advertisement described the girl as 22, though she was 15 at the time, prosecutors said.

In an interview with a Las Vegas police detective at the time, Loughry “acknowledged he has brought females to the fire station where he works to have sex on a few occasions,” according to his arrest report. “Loughry said he had no idea one of these girls could have been a juvenile and would not have done what he did if he knew that.”

