Ex-Las Vegas police Explorer in custody after bail bond is revoked

Former Las Vegas police Explorer Joshua Honea, 24, talks to his attorneys Monique McNeill, left, and Jonathan MacArthur at the Regional Justice center Monday. Dec. 18, 2017, after being convicted of sexual assault of a minor. Prosecutors accused him of maintaining a yearslong sexual relationship with a teen, starting when she was 12. K.M. Cannon Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

A little over a week after he was convicted of sexual assault of a minor, a former Las Vegas police Explorer is back in custody.

Joshua Honea, 24, was arrested Tuesday after his bail bondsman, Dad’s Bail Bonds, revoked his $250,000 bond, Honea’s attorney, Jonathan MacArthur, said Wednesday.

“Somebody contacted (the bail bondsman’s) insurance company and said, ‘We think he’s a flight risk,’” MacArthur said. “When we got the owner on the phone, he said it was his own personal decision.”

On the day of his conviction, prosecutor Stacey Kollins asked District Judge Kathleen Delaney to remand Honea to custody, but Delaney denied the motion.

“The defendant has been out of custody,” she said. “I have no reason to believe that he will not return at the time of sentencing.”

MacArthur said Honea has been out on bond since March in a deal his grandparents made with the company, using their house as collateral.

Honea was convicted Dec. 18 of one count of sexual assault of a minor younger than 16 after prosecutors presented their case that he maintained a yearslong sexual relationship with a girl, starting when she was 11.

His attorneys maintained that it was a “brother and sister” relationship.

The young woman who accused him, now 18, recanted her testimony on the stand, telling jurors she made the story up to get Honea in trouble.

When MacArthur told the girl Honea was convicted, “she was crushed,” he said. “She feels very strongly that her voice isn’t being listened to.”

MacArthur said that the one guilty count, out of 52, is identical to at least 20 other counts alleging the same thing on the same dates.

“If you believe the state, then it happened a lot, and he should have been convicted a lot,” he said.

Honea’s sentencing has been rescheduled for Feb. 26. He faces 25 years to life in prison.

