Ex-Las Vegas teacher gets probation for sex with student

A former Las Vegas Academy teacher accused of engaging in inappropriate sexual conduct with a student faces up to four years of probation after pleading guilty to a felony charge of child endangerment, abuse or neglect.

John Robert Morris, a theater teacher who retired from the school district last May, was arrested in September after a former student disclosed to a college counselor that she had been in a relationship with Morris in 2017, according to police and court records. He was 56 at the time.

Records revealed that Morris had six sexual encounters with the student, who was 18 at the time and told police the relationship was consensual, according to records.

Morris must complete sex offender probation, which requires professional counseling and forbids him from having contact with a minor in a secluded environment without the presence of an adult and prior permission.

Morris could have been sentenced to a minimum of 19 months in prison, but that was suspended in favor of probation, according to court records. If he completes probation, the crime may be downgraded to a misdemeanor.

