Ex-Las Vegas water district worker sentenced in ink cartridge scam

Over eight years, Jennifer J. McCain-Bray used her job in the purchasing department at the Las Vegas Valley Water District to steal and sell more than $6.7 million worth of ink and toner cartridges.

Former Las Vegas Valley Water District worker Jennifer McCain-Bray arrives at the Lloyd George U.S. Courthouse in Las Vegas Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019, for her sentencing after pleading guilty to stealing and selling $6.7 million in ink and toner cartridges from the utility. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The 43-year-old Las Vegas resident was sentenced Tuesday to 51 months in federal prison and ordered to pay back the money she made from the long-running scheme.

McCain-Bray pleaded guilty in October to one count of mail fraud and one count of filing a false tax return.

In her written plea agreement, she admitted that between January 2007 and December 2015 she spent water district funds on ink and toner cartridges and then sent them to a buyer in New Jersey in exchange for “money and other things of value.”

Financial records show she used the proceeds to remodel and improve her home, pay for trips and gifts to family members and friends and fund other lifestyle purchases.

Between 2011 and 2015, she made more than $2.3 million that she never declared as income on her tax returns, court documents show.

She was hired by the water district as an office assistant in the engineering department in 2001 and joined the purchasing department as an assistant in 2004. Known around the office as J.J., she was promoted to purchasing analyst in October 2007, a job that paid $97,880 a year and involved dealing with vendors and buying supplies and materials for the state’s largest water utility.

According to district officials and court records, McCain-Bray fraudulently bought and sold tens of thousands of ink and toner cartridges. She had the boxes delivered to her desk or a district warehouse, then used the utility’s mailing system to ship them to an apparently fake New Jersey company called Symm Distributors Inc.

In 2015, her last year with the district, her fraudulent purchases topped $1.43 million.

The racket finally unraveled in December of that year, after a co-worker reported suspicious activity and the district recovered a box of toner addressed to Symm Distributors but destined for a residence in Carteret, New Jersey.

District officials have said they were in the process of firing McCain-Bray when she resigned on Dec. 16, 2015, 13 days after they say she admitted to making fraudulent purchases.

Three other employees — a purchasing manager, an accounting supervisor and a finance analysts — also left the district before they could be fired for failing to notice the outlandish amount of ink and toner the utility was buying.

District officials have declined to identify the three but said there was no evidence linking them to the fraud.

No one else has been charged in connection with the case.

No one else has been charged in connection with the case.