Ex-Nevada corrections officer’s bail raised to $1M

Antwon Perkins, charged with kidnapping and raping two girls, appears in court at the Regional Justice Center on Thursday, Jan, 31, 2019, in Las Vegas Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A judge on Thursday increased bail to $1 million for Antwon Perkins, a former state corrections officer accused in at least two abduction and sexual assault cases involving minors.

The move came after Chief Deputy District Attorney Stacey Kollins told District Judge Mary Kay Holthus that a grand jury had indicted the 35-year-old Perkins on two counts of first-degree kidnapping, four counts of sexual assault with a minor younger than 14 with use of a deadly weapon, two counts of battery with intent to commit sexual assault and three counts of lewdness with a child younger than 14.

Prosecutors have said Perkins abducted a 12-year-old Cadwallader Middle School student in January and an 11-year-old girl in May.

Authorities also said he threatened to kill his most recent victim’s parents if she reported the assault.

Perkins, who worked at High Desert State Prison from 2015 to 2017, was identified after detectives used surveillance footage in the area to link him to a black pickup truck used in the most-recent kidnapping.

Contact David Ferrara at dferrara@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-1039. Follow @randompoker on Twitter. The Associated Press contributed to this report.