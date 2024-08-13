100°F
weather icon Windy
Las Vegas, NV
Courts

Ex-NFL player sentenced for death of girlfriend’s daughter, 5

Former NFL player Cierre Wood, who along with his girlfriend, is charged with first-degree murd ...
Former NFL player Cierre Wood, who along with his girlfriend, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of his girlfriend's 5-year-old daughter, La’Rayah Patra Nicole Lamont Davis, is escorted out of the courtroom after his sentencing at the Regional Justice Center, on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Former NFL player Cierre Wood, who along with his girlfriend, is charged with first-degree murd ...
Former NFL player Cierre Wood, who along with his girlfriend, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of his girlfriend's 5-year-old daughter, La’Rayah Patra Nicole Lamont Davis, leaves the courtroom after his sentencing at the Regional Justice Center, on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Former NFL player Cierre Wood, who along with his girlfriend, is charged with first-degree murd ...
Former NFL player Cierre Wood, who along with his girlfriend, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of his girlfriend's 5-year-old daughter, La’Rayah Patra Nicole Lamont Davis, leaves the courtroom after his sentencing, on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
More Stories
Jesus Ayala, 18, who with Jzamir Keys, 17, is accused of killing a former California police chi ...
Judge orders competency evaluation for teen tied to retired police chief’s death
Former Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles, charged with murder in the death of Las ...
Jury selection continues in trial for suspect in Review-Journal reporter’s killing
U.S. Attorney Jeff Mitchell, a federal prosecutor from the U.S. attorney’s office in central ...
Prosecutor in MGM, Sibella illegal gambling case to speak in Las Vegas
Robert Telles, the former public official accused of killing Review-Journal investigative repor ...
Watch the Telles trial live: RJ partners with Law&Crime Network to stream coverage
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 13, 2024 - 1:35 pm
 

A former NFL player was sentenced Tuesday to between 10 years and life in prison for the death of his girlfriend’s 5-year-old daughter.

Cierre Wood, 33, made a plea deal in April that specified he would plead guilty to a charge of second-degree murder and a charge of child abuse, neglect or endangerment. He entered what is known as an Alford plea, meaning he only admitted that prosecutors had enough evidence to convict him.

La’Rayah Patra Nicole Lamont Davis died in April 2019. She had at least 100 bruises on her body, 20 broken ribs, a lacerated liver and contusions on other vital organs, authorities said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
No plea deal in fatal beating of Rancho High student
recommend 2
Attorney wanted part of murder charge dismissed in Las Vegas cyclist’s killing
recommend 3
Security guard dies after Las Vegas supermarket shooting; bail set for suspect
recommend 4
Michele Fiore to be suspended after indictment
recommend 5
Michele Fiore hears cases on last day before suspension from bench
recommend 6
Man sentenced to prison for murder of 3-month-old son in Las Vegas