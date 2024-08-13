Ex-NFL player sentenced for death of girlfriend’s daughter, 5

Cierre Wood, 33, made a plea deal in April that specified he would plead guilty to a charge of second-degree murder and a charge of child abuse, neglect or endangerment.

Former NFL player Cierre Wood, who along with his girlfriend, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of his girlfriend's 5-year-old daughter, La’Rayah Patra Nicole Lamont Davis, leaves the courtroom after his sentencing, on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A former NFL player was sentenced Tuesday to between 10 years and life in prison for the death of his girlfriend’s 5-year-old daughter.

Cierre Wood, 33, made a plea deal in April that specified he would plead guilty to a charge of second-degree murder and a charge of child abuse, neglect or endangerment. He entered what is known as an Alford plea, meaning he only admitted that prosecutors had enough evidence to convict him.

La’Rayah Patra Nicole Lamont Davis died in April 2019. She had at least 100 bruises on her body, 20 broken ribs, a lacerated liver and contusions on other vital organs, authorities said.

