Ex-North Las Vegas firefighter sentenced in wife’s overdose death

Christopher Candito, a former North Las Vegas firefighter who was indicted on a murder charge in his wife's drug overdose death, pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter during a hearing at the Regional Justice Center on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Tiffany Slatsky with her son, Cade. Tiffany Slatsky died of a drug overdose in February 2020. Her husband, Christopher Candito, pleaded guilty Friday to involuntary manslaughter. (Slatsky family)

Martin Slatsky, father of 25-year-old Tiffany Slatsky, shakes the hand of Deputy District Attorney Eckley Keach after a hearing at the Regional Justice Center on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, in Las Vegas. Tiffany Slatsky died of a drug overdose last year. Following Martin Slatsky is Tami Slatsky, his wife and Tiffany's mother. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

A former North Las Vegas firefighter was sentenced Friday to 16 to 40 months in prison for his wife’s overdose death in 2020.

Christopher Candito, 34, appeared remotely from the Clark County Detention Center where he has been held since his arrest in July.

Police said Candito caused his wife, 25-year-old Tiffany Slatsky, to overdose by giving her morphine in their Henderson home before her death Feb. 23, 2020.

A grand jury indicted Candito in August on charges of second-degree murder and burglary, which were dismissed as part of a plea deal. In October, he pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter.

The day before her death, when she showed signs that she had overdosed, Candito, drove to a North Las Vegas fire station about 20 miles away instead of driving her to a nearby hospital, according to Henderson police and the Drug Enforcement Administration, which investigated the death.

There, Candito stole naloxone, an antidote that reverses the effects of opioids, and gave it to Slatsky, police said.

They went to sleep, and Candito woke up to find Slatsky unconscious, police said. She was declared dead at St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Siena campus.

During a one-hour sentencing hearing Friday, District Judge Cristina Silva heard from Candito and Slatsky’s parents and sister, who gave tearful remarks.

Deputy Public Defender David Westbrook had asked Silva to sentence his client to probation, but the judge handed down the prison sentence.

In his remarks, Candito spoke about the trauma he had suffered during his 13-year career as a firefighter, which he in part blamed for his drug use and addiction.

“I’m sorry she’s not here today,” Candito told those present in court.”I wish so bad that I had been a better man.”

