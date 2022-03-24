Ex-nursing assistant faces new sexual assault charges involving child

A former nursing assistant charged with sexually assaulting a patient at a Las Vegas rehabilitation center is now charged with sexually abusing a child.

In this Oct. 25, 2021, file photo, Arrold Geffrard Jean, a nursing assistant accused of sexually assaulting patients at a rehab facility, appears in court during his preliminary hearing at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A criminal complaint filed in Las Vegas Justice Court on March 9 charges Arrold Geffrard Jean, 54, with sexual assault of a minor, attempted sexual assault and lewdness with a minor. The complaint accuses Jean of assaulting the child, who was under the age of 14, from September 2010 to December 2012 in Clark County.

Jean previously was charged in 2021 with sexually assaulting a woman at Transitional Care of Las Vegas, 5650 S. Rainbow Blvd. The woman testified during an October preliminary hearing that she was on a ventilator and unable to speak when Jean assaulted her. Jean has pleaded not guilty in that case.

The woman, identified in court records as “EH Jane Doe,” has since filed a lawsuit against Jean and the rehabilitation center. That litigation is pending. The Las Vegas Review-Journal typically does not identify victims of sexual assault.

Jean was being held at the Clark County Detention Center on Thursday. His bail has been set at $150,000. Las Vegas Justice Court records show that a preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for April 7.

