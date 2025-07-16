Ex-Nye County sheriff’s captain sentenced to probation in wire fraud case

Former Nye County Sheriff’s Office Capt. David Boruchowitz heads to his federal court hearing at Lloyd George U.S. Courthouse on March 12, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A former Nye County sheriff’s captain who admitted to falsely arresting a Valley Electric Association CEO was sentenced Tuesday to probation.

David Boruchowitz pleaded guilty in March to a felony wire fraud charge and a misdemeanor deprivation of rights charge in connection with the 2019 arrest of Angela Evans, which he admitted to carrying out as part of a fraudulent scheme. A federal grand jury indicted him in 2023 and accused him of arresting Evans for his own gain.

The charges followed a 2022 Las Vegas Review-Journal investigation that raised questions about Boruchowitz’s investigation of Evans around the same time he helped form a group attempting to unseat the electric utility’s leadership and had considered running for a paid position on Valley Electric Association’s board.

“I’m not commenting at all,” Boruchowitz said while walking out of the federal courthouse on Tuesday.

Both the defense and federal prosecutors recommended that Boruchowitz be placed on probation, but the hourslong sentencing hearing focused on the terms of his probation and the amount of restitution that prosecutors had requested for Evans.

Prosecutors pushed for Boruchowitz to serve a year of home detention and pay more than $244,000 of restitution to Evans. Boruchowitz’s attorneys argued that he should be allowed out into the community while on probation to continue charity work, which includes running his nonprofit, Pahrump Disability Outreach Program.

U.S. District Judge Andrew Gordon ultimately ordered Boruchowitz to serve three years of probation. Instead of putting him on constant home detention, Gordon said Boruchowitz will be subject to a curfew for six months that only allows him to leave the house for work, including volunteer work.

He also was ordered to pay a fine of $35,000, but Gordon found that he had no legal basis to grant Evans restitution.

Boruchowitz could have faced prison time for the charges.

Gordon said “the serious and the brazen nature” of Boruchowitz’s crimes would justify a prison sentence, but he had to take into account Boruchowitz’s work in the community. The judge also said he “feared what might happen” to Boruchowitz if he were put in prison with people he had arrested during his time as a police officer.

By pleading guilty to a single wire fraud charge, Boruchowitz admitted that he schemed to obtain a board position with Valley Electric. Prosecutors had argued that Boruchowitz intended to “trick Board members into resigning” over Evans’ arrest, according to court documents.

When Evans was arrested, she was accused of billing the VEA about $80,000 to move a power pole off her property. But property records showed that Evans didn’t own the property when the utility’s staff moved the pole.

Then-Nye County District Attorney Chris Arabia declined to file charges against Evans.

Evans lost her job after the arrest and sued Nye County and Boruchowitz. The lawsuit reached a $400,000 settlement in December 2023.

She also sued Valley Electric Association, alleging that she was wrongfully terminated, and that lawsuit ended with a confidential settlement.

During the sentencing hearing on Tuesday, Evans testified about losing her job and being forced to relocate to New Mexico after she was falsely arrested.

“My life has been destroyed,” Evans told the judge, reading from a statement she wrote. “My reputation and my career have been destroyed, and there’s no going back.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240.