Ex-Palo Verde teacher and coach receives life sentence for sexually abusing kids

Michael Atwell, an ex-Palo Verde teacher and coach who sexually abused children, appears during his sentencing hearing Friday, Oct. 3, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A judge ordered a life prison sentence Friday for a former Palo Verde High School teacher and coach who admitted to sexually abusing multiple children.

Michael “Luke” Atwell, 73, pleaded guilty to counts of lewdness with a child until 14 and sexual assault with a child under 14. He will be eligible for parole after 35 years.

He had been charged with sexually abusing four children, but prosecutors have said there were additional victims whose allegations could not be pursued due to the statute of limitations.

At Palo Verde, Atwell taught history, criminal justice and social studies and coached boys cross country and girls softball. He also taught at Becker Middle School.

Before his teaching career, Atwell served in the military during the Vietnam War and Operation Desert Storm.

