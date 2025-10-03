82°F
weather icon Windy
Las Vegas, NV
Courts

Ex-Palo Verde teacher and coach receives life sentence for sexually abusing kids

Michael Atwell, an ex-Palo Verde teacher and coach who sexually abused children, appears during ...
Michael Atwell, an ex-Palo Verde teacher and coach who sexually abused children, appears during his sentencing hearing Friday, Oct. 3, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Stanley Weaver, center, accused of stalking Gov. Joe Lombardo, scans the courtroom as he appear ...
Man pleads guilty to stalking Nevada governor, may spend years in prison
The Supreme Court of Nevada’s Las Vegas building is seen Friday, March 7, 2025. (Sam Mor ...
Law enforcement wants open investigation records kept secret. What does that mean for Nevadans?
‘I hope he rots’: Defendant in I-15 killing sentenced to prison
Lawsuit: CCSD student faced racially motivated attacks for 2 years
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 3, 2025 - 10:25 am
 

A judge ordered a life prison sentence Friday for a former Palo Verde High School teacher and coach who admitted to sexually abusing multiple children.

Michael “Luke” Atwell, 73, pleaded guilty to counts of lewdness with a child until 14 and sexual assault with a child under 14. He will be eligible for parole after 35 years.

He had been charged with sexually abusing four children, but prosecutors have said there were additional victims whose allegations could not be pursued due to the statute of limitations.

At Palo Verde, Atwell taught history, criminal justice and social studies and coached boys cross country and girls softball. He also taught at Becker Middle School.

Before his teaching career, Atwell served in the military during the Vietnam War and Operation Desert Storm.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES