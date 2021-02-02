Ex-postal worker admits stealing more than $30K worth of mail

A former Nevada postal worker pleaded guilty Tuesday to stealing more than $30,000 worth of coins from five mail packages. He is set to be sentenced in May.

(Getty Images)

A former Nevada postal worker pleaded guilty Tuesday to stealing more than $30,000 worth of coins from five mail packages.

Russell Francis Marks, 58, worked as a mail carrier at the U.S. Postal Service in Carson City between May 1, 2017, and Nov. 24, 2017.

Marks, of Reno, told authorities that he sold the stolen coins for $31,605 to a coin dealer in Santa Rosa, California, court records show. The Postal Service office of inspector general opened an investigation into the case after postal customers filed missing mail complaints.

Marks pleaded guilty to one count of theft of mail by a postal employee and is set to be sentenced May 3.

Contact Briana Erickson at berickson@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5244. Follow @ByBrianaE on Twitter.