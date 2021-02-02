68°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Courts

Ex-postal worker admits stealing more than $30K worth of mail

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 2, 2021 - 3:43 pm
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

A former Nevada postal worker pleaded guilty Tuesday to stealing more than $30,000 worth of coins from five mail packages.

Russell Francis Marks, 58, worked as a mail carrier at the U.S. Postal Service in Carson City between May 1, 2017, and Nov. 24, 2017.

Marks, of Reno, told authorities that he sold the stolen coins for $31,605 to a coin dealer in Santa Rosa, California, court records show. The Postal Service office of inspector general opened an investigation into the case after postal customers filed missing mail complaints.

Marks pleaded guilty to one count of theft of mail by a postal employee and is set to be sentenced May 3.

Contact Briana Erickson at berickson@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5244. Follow @ByBrianaE on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
$133K sequential royal flush hits in Las Vegas Valley
$133K sequential royal flush hits in Las Vegas Valley
2
Floyd Mayweather’s newly purchased roller rink open for skating
Floyd Mayweather’s newly purchased roller rink open for skating
3
Fremont Street Experience hiring for several openings
Fremont Street Experience hiring for several openings
4
$85K table game jackpot hits for California visitor
$85K table game jackpot hits for California visitor
5
O.J. Simpson gets COVID vaccine in Las Vegas
O.J. Simpson gets COVID vaccine in Las Vegas
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST