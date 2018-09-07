Ex-probation officer pleads guilty to Las Vegas woman’s murder

A former probation officer pleaded guilty Friday to second-degree murder for fatally stabbing his girlfriend in their Las Vegas apartment.

Steve Miller, who pleaded guilty to murder in the fatal stabbing of his girlfriend, appears in court with Richard Beasley, a private investigator, at the Regional Justice Center on Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Steve Miller, who pleaded guilty to murder in the fatal stabbing of his girlfriend, appears in court with attorneys Caitlyn McAmis, left, and Kristina Wildeveld at the Regional Justice Center on Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A former probation officer pleaded guilty Friday to second-degree murder for fatally stabbing his girlfriend in their Las Vegas apartment.

Glenda Taylor, 45, was found dead of multiple stab wounds inside an apartment in the 2200 block of West Bonanza Road in April 2017.

Defendant Steve Miller, 48, told District Judge Jennifer Togliatti before she accepted his plea that he takes medication for depression, but he said it would have no affect on his acceptance of the plea deal. He is expected to receive a prison sentence of 10 to 25 years in November.

A juvenile probation officer for Clark County for about 15 years, Miller worked at the Northwest Juvenile Probation Center, 2424 Martin Luther King Blvd., before his arrest last year, county officials said.

Green Machine Camp head coach Kevin Walker also confirmed at the time of Miller’s arrest that he had served as a coach for the youth football camp.

Police have said Miller stabbed Taylor before trying to kill himself.

Relatives said Taylor, a mother of four, was born in Palau and grew up in Utah as an adopted child. She had lived in Las Vegas for over 10 years and enjoyed spending her free time with her family and at church.

Taylor was working toward an associate degree in arts, a College of Southern Nevada representative said after she died.

Contact David Ferrara at dferrara@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-1039. Follow @randompoker on Twitter.