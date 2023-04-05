Ex-Public Administrator Robert Telles appears in court

Former Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles, accused of killing Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German, appeared in court Wednesday morning. (Las Vegas Review-Journal via YouTube)

Former Clark County Administrator Robert Telles, who is accused of murdering Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German, is led out of the courtroom after a hearing at the Regional Justice Center, on Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. District Judge Jerry Wiese rejected a motion from Telles to have the judge overseeing his murder case removed. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Former Clark County Administrator Robert Telles, who is accused of murdering Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German, speaks during an interview with the Review-Journal at the Clark County Detention Center on Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Former Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles appeared in court Wednesday morning.

He is in court for a motion to force the Clark County Detention Center to move him to a different unit in the jail, and for the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s motion to suppress his subpoenas.

Telles is accused of murdering Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German, who had reported on issues in Telles’ office.

